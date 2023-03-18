If the 2023 Challenger Black Ghost Looked Like This, Dark Horses Would Also Need Rework

What makes the Big Detroit Three one of the most enticing trios in history? Is it their appetence for outrageous ideas, their love of breaking the norm, or the fact they are automakers who sell Challenger, Mustang, and Corvette dreams, not just cars?
As it turns out, if our two cents are allowed on the matter, it is probably a little bit of all that sprinkled with some wise decisions every couple of decades or so, as well as the knowledge that affordability is never too far behind the latest trend. Even now, when fate has ordained curious modifications of their strategies.
For example, and as to eliminate it from our discussion because there is no worthy representative in this particular case, General Motors had a stroke of genius a few years back when it allowed Team Corvette to perform the long-awaited switcheroo between ‘America’s sports car’ traditional front-engine RWD layout and a fresh C8 mid-engine lifestyle. As a counterpoint, they are just letting the ‘Maro slowly die at the hands of its feistier Chevy sibling and the decisions by Ford and Stellantis to pursue different pony and muscle car philosophies.
The latter, not long ago, has decided to push Dodge in a novel direction and send the ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models to the retirement home of gasoline-powered muscle cars. In their stead, no less than nine levels of Banshee EV power will be available for the upcoming production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. Though, at least, that will not happen until everyone – especially collectors – have had their fill of no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special editions across both nameplates.
The final one is still waiting for the Dodge Last Call event to rumble into Las Vegas (including its Speedway) on March 20, but the other six are not too shabby either – aka the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Charger King Daytona, and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. Speaking of the latter, it is not only a fitting tribute to the end of the Hemi lineage for the Charger and Challenger, but also an homage to a classic coupe – a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T special edition that had become an urban legend in Detroit.
steed that helped the driver-turned-racer duke it out with fellow street car enthusiasts. Now the story is widely known, but back in the day, for fear of losing his job, the legend racer never joined his automotive aficionados in any of the regular post-race activities, thus becoming a true ‘ghost.’
No worries, his legendary ’70 Challenger still lives on, and Dodge also commemorated it with one of the 2023 ‘Last Call’ special editions. Alas, that does not mean everyone is happy with the way it looks. And some folks might even want to try and take things into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. So, here is Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who cooked up a different take of the 2023 Challenger Black Ghost to better resonate with the illustrious original.
His motivation is simple: “chrome and real bumpers need to make a comeback on cars! This is my modern tribute to the Black Ghost Challenger.” And it’s definitely a lot more vintage than Stellantis’ version, that is for sure. But here is the catch. After seeing it, I said to myself – “if the 2023 Challenger Black Ghost had looked like this, then maybe the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse would also need a bit of rework.” No worries, there is a solution for my ideas not being put into practice because I am no CGI expert.
As such, the second feature embedded below is coming from Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist going by TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, who is dissatisfied with the way things are at FoMoCo in terms of muscle car exposure. As such, he wanted to make the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse a tad more in line with the aggressive competition and subtly proceeded to rework the new 5.0-liter V8-powered version to make the 500 ponies under the hood a bit prouder of their Americana ways. So, do you like any of them?
