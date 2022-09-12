If Peugeot Built a Coupe Again, What If It Was Based on the Toyota GT86?

There are vehicles that we would love to see in the market again. The 406 Coupe is a good example. Designed by Pininfarina, it had striking looks. Moving fast and being very aerodynamic were not praised because this beauty was supposed to move slowly and elegantly on the streets for people to watch it go by. Coupes are not something people are willing to buy right now, but what if Peugeot brought them back with a partnership with Toyota? Theotlle imagined that with the 3086.
The name is a joke the rendering artist made by mixing the 308 lines with the GT68 base. That means this Peugeot would get a 2-liter, 200-hp boxer engine made by Subaru and be driven by its rear wheels. Considering the positive reviews received by the GT86 and its Subaru brother from another mother – the BRZ – the Peugeot 3086 would probably benefit from the same praised characteristics.
Another benefit such a vehicle could have would be increasing the production numbers at Subaru’s Gunma plant, responsible for manufacturing both versions of the coupe. The Peugeot 3086 could be around 4.26 meters (167.7 inches) long, 1.78 m (69.9 in) wide, 1.29 m (50.6 in) tall, and have a 2.57 m (101.2 in) wheelbase, the only measure that would not present any variation. The BR7 is slightly shorter than the GT86. Different bumpers could make the length vary a bit.
The sad truth is that the automakers are abandoning the idea of being present in as many market segments as possible to focus on the more profitable ones. Coupes have been historically limited in volume, which turns them into expensive models or just prevents them from reaching production lines.
In a world of SUVs and trucks, coupes are slowly fading away with station wagons and other amazing body styles. Thankfully, no cost or profitability matter stops rendering artists like Theottle from imagining what they could be if money were not a concern.
