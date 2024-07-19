If Only Two NEV Makers in China Are Profitable, Electrification Has a Problem

47 photos Photo: autoevolution

Fossil fuels will not last forever. The certainty that their days are numbered confirms that the internal combustion engine (ICE) is also destined to disappear. The solution for that would be battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and China is supposed to be the best example of how they will replace ICE cars. The country refines most raw materials for batteries and sells its new energy vehicles (NEVS) at affordable prices, which took their market share above 30% in the first half of 2024. The future is bright, right? Not so fast, BEV advocates: things are not going that smoothly in the land of electric cars.