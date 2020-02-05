If Apple CarPlay Doesn’t Work With iPhone 11, Try This Ridiculous Fix

Apple CarPlay fails to launch, with a growing number of iPhone 11 users complaining that regardless of the used cable, the in-car system is not detected.In most of the cases, a third-party cable is what causes such issues, but users claim that even the cable that comes in the box of the iPhone 11 fails to make any difference.The problem has been reported on all iOS versions, and the latest stable updates don’t fix it. All new-generation iPhones seem to be affected, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the top-of-the-range iPhone 11 Pro Max.But what does the magic, however, is a pretty weird workaround.If the iPhone isn’t detected when you connect it to the car, just try to charge the smartphone to 100 percent and then reconnect it to the vehicle. By the looks of things, as soon as the iPhone battery drops below 95 percent, the device no longer launches Apple CarPlay for a reason that’s yet to be determined.So technically, what you need to do is make sure that the iPhone 11 battery level is above 95 percent when you connect it to the car – if it’s not, plug it in, give it some time to charge, and then reconnect it.This behavior is odd, to say the least, especially because an iPhone that is connected to a car with CarPlay running on the HUD is also supposed to charge anyway.Of course, Apple hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem, and the most recent iOS updates, including the latest betas, don’t include a full fix, so just try the above trick to see if it makes any difference.