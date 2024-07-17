Idaho Dealer Refuses To Sell 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible Z07 for $149,000, Wake-Up Call?

If you’re in the market for a truly flagship-spec Corvette Z06, it doesn’t get much better than the 3LZ Convertible variant, equipped with the Z07 Performance Package. Sadly, their value has been dropping like a bad punt in recent months, as people keep trying to get them “on the cheap” at auction.
Back in April, we showed you several Z06 Convertibles in 3LZ Z07 spec that failed to sell, with the owners refusing bids that went as high as $182,000 (for a car with 18 miles on the odo). In May, a Florida dealer did sell their Z06 for $170,000, and that one had 330 miles on the clock.
Fast-forward to July and we have a dealership out of Idaho saying no to a top bid of $149,000 for this stunning Carbon Flash Z06 Vette Convertible 3LZ Z07 – and this thing comes with delivery miles. Strike that, it’s factory miles. It’s barely even been moved.
Aside from the stealthy-looking exterior, or rather sinister-looking (whichever you prefer), this peak Vette also comes with the Carbon Aero package (adding the front splitter, rockers, Carbon Flash dive planes and the high-wing spoiler), plus LED headlights, front and rear cameras, side air intakes, a front splitter, rear parking sensors, and black exhaust finishers.
We also need to note the black-finished 20” front and 21” rear spider-design alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires and Edge Red-finished multi-piston calipers. Of course there’s a front-axle lift system too, because you can’t make a supercar in today’s day and age without one.
Moving on to the interior, highlights include the two-tone Adrenaline Red and black leather dashboard and console, heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats, the Performance Data and Video Recorder, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, the heated carbon fiber and leather-trimmed steering wheel, plus active safety goodies such as the head-up display (yes I count it as a safety feature), lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, side blind-zone alert, and forward collision alert.
Thanks to the Z07 package, this Z06 Corvette should be able to cover a quarter mile in just 10.6 seconds, which is quick enough to make Dominic Toretto take notice. Although to be fair, a 10-second car today isn’t exactly the equivalent of a 10-second car by early 2000s standards. A modern-day Dom Toretto would probably only be impressed with a low-9s or mid 8-second car.
All in all, this brand-new Z06 Convertible had a sticker price of $159,350. Do you guys think it’s worth that much still or should the dealer have taken the $149k?
Fast-forward to July and we have a dealership out of Idaho saying no to a top bid of $149,000 for this stunning Carbon Flash Z06 Vette Convertible 3LZ Z07 – and this thing comes with delivery miles. Strike that, it’s factory miles. It’s barely even been moved.
Aside from the stealthy-looking exterior, or rather sinister-looking (whichever you prefer), this peak Vette also comes with the Carbon Aero package (adding the front splitter, rockers, Carbon Flash dive planes and the high-wing spoiler), plus LED headlights, front and rear cameras, side air intakes, a front splitter, rear parking sensors, and black exhaust finishers.
We also need to note the black-finished 20” front and 21” rear spider-design alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires and Edge Red-finished multi-piston calipers. Of course there’s a front-axle lift system too, because you can’t make a supercar in today’s day and age without one.
Moving on to the interior, highlights include the two-tone Adrenaline Red and black leather dashboard and console, heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats, the Performance Data and Video Recorder, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, the heated carbon fiber and leather-trimmed steering wheel, plus active safety goodies such as the head-up display (yes I count it as a safety feature), lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, side blind-zone alert, and forward collision alert.
As for what this can do in terms of raw performance, the answer is plenty. The juice comes from a mid-mounted 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6 V8, with a factory rating of 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Thanks to the Z07 package, this Z06 Corvette should be able to cover a quarter mile in just 10.6 seconds, which is quick enough to make Dominic Toretto take notice. Although to be fair, a 10-second car today isn’t exactly the equivalent of a 10-second car by early 2000s standards. A modern-day Dom Toretto would probably only be impressed with a low-9s or mid 8-second car.
All in all, this brand-new Z06 Convertible had a sticker price of $159,350. Do you guys think it’s worth that much still or should the dealer have taken the $149k?