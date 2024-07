Idaho Dealer Refuses To Sell 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible Z07 for $149,000, Wake-Up Call?

If you’re in the market for a truly flagship-spec Corvette Z06, it doesn’t get much better than the 3LZ Convertible variant, equipped with the Z07 Performance Package. Sadly, their value has been dropping like a bad punt in recent months, as people keep trying to get them “on the cheap” at auction.

Photo: Bring a Trailer

Back in April, we showed you several Z06 Convertibles in 3LZ Z07 spec that failed to sell, with the owners refusing bids that went as high as $182,000 (for a car with 18 miles on the odo). In May, a Florida dealer did sell their Z06 for $170,000, and that one had 330 miles on the clock.Fast-forward to July and we have a dealership out of Idaho saying no to a top bid of $149,000 for this stunning Carbon Flash Z06 Vette Convertible 3LZ Z07 – and this thing comes with delivery miles. Strike that, it’s factory miles. It’s barely even been moved.Aside from the stealthy-looking exterior, or rather sinister-looking (whichever you prefer), this peak Vette also comes with the Carbon Aero package (adding the front splitter, rockers, Carbon Flash dive planes and the high-wing spoiler), plus LED headlights, front and rear cameras, side air intakes, a front splitter, rear parking sensors, and black exhaust finishers.We also need to note the black-finished 20” front and 21” rear spider-design alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires and Edge Red-finished multi-piston calipers. Of course there’s a front-axle lift system too, because you can’t make a supercar in today’s day and age without one.Moving on to the interior, highlights include the two-tone Adrenaline Red and black leather dashboard and console, heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats , the Performance Data and Video Recorder, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, the heated carbon fiber and leather-trimmed steering wheel, plus active safety goodies such as the head-up display (yes I count it as a safety feature), lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, side blind-zone alert, and forward collision alert.As for what this can do in terms of raw performance, the answer is plenty. The juice comes from a mid-mounted 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6 V8 , with a factory rating of 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.Thanks to the Z07 package, this Z06 Corvette should be able to cover a quarter mile in just 10.6 seconds, which is quick enough to make Dominic Toretto take notice. Although to be fair, a 10-second car today isn’t exactly the equivalent of a 10-second car by early 2000s standards. A modern-day Dom Toretto would probably only be impressed with a low-9s or mid 8-second car.All in all, this brand-new Z06 Convertible had a sticker price of $159,350. Do you guys think it’s worth that much still or should the dealer have taken the $149k?