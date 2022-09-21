Iconic American Cruiser With Famous Whiskey Magic Sells for More Than Its Official Price

Every year since 2016, Indian Motorcycle has been rolling out special edition two-wheelers put together with the help of Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, and meant to honor another American icon, whiskey maker Jack Daniel's.
In 2022, the collaboration between the three gave birth to the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse, a one-of-a-kind motorcycle made in a limited run of 107 units, and still shown on the bike maker’s website with a sticker reading $36,999.
Ever since 2016, the first bike in the special series, #001, has been sent under the hammer with the goal of supporting the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), the provider of “free or low-cost programs and services for military children, spouses, and the family unit.”
This year, the 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse was featured in the Mecum event the auction house organized in Dallas, Texas. There, it managed to snatch $55,000, which is considerably more than what a stock one sells for.
“Since establishing Operation Ride Home with the ASYMCA in 2011, it has been our mission to support junior-enlisted service members who do not have the financial means to connect with their families during important moments of the year,” said in a statement Greg Luehrs, Director of Sponsorships and Partnerships for Jack Daniel’s.
“Our partnership with Indian Motorcycle has greatly expanded the reach of the program, as our annual auction of bike number 001 has been one of the leading contributors in total monies raised for Operation Ride Home.”
The bike is dedicated to and inspired by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye whiskey and comes in a Rye Metallic paint scheme, highlighted by green and gold accents. The two-wheeler is powered by a liquid-cooled 108ci PowerPlus engine rated at 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque, enhanced through the use of a PowerPlus Stage 1 air intake and Stage 1 oval slip-on muffler kit.
The 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse was first shown in October last year, so the time is about right for us to get this year’s whiskey-inspired motorcycle. Get ready for that in the coming weeks.
