Iconic AC-47 Spooky and AC-130J Ghostrider Rule the Sky in Gunship Legacy Flight

If some of the U.S. Air Force’s current aircraft are a rare sight, what about the retired warbirds that wrote history? It’s an honor to watch them conquer the sky once again, even if it is just to show off, and not as part of a mission.
“Escaping” from the museum in Topeka, an AC-47 Spooky went for a flight together with the younger AC-130J Ghostrider, as they prepare for the EAA AirVenture, one of the most impressive aviation shows today.
The world’s largest airshow will take place between July 26 and August 1, at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This is where the Air Force Special Operations Command Air Commandos and aircraft will be offering visitors a great sight of their untamed force. As Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programming, underlined, the show is a rare occasion to see some of these special operations units that even military aircraft aficionados might know little about.
Also known as "Puff the Magic Dragon", the AC-47 Spooky was based on the C-47 Skytrain, which was intensively used by the Army Air Force during WWII. Designed as a gunship, Spooky was famous thanks to its 7.62 mm mini-guns that were able to fire 6,000 rounds per minute, with the aircraft carrying a total of 54,000 rounds.
Future models, like the AC-119 and the AC-130, took over the gunship role later on, but the AC-47 is still remembered for its pioneering role. Restored as John Levitow’s Medal of Honor aircraft, it can only be seen at the American Flight Museum in Topeka.
The AC-130J Ghostrider, on the other hand, is still operating. One of its “specialties” is conducting air interdiction missions, where reconnaissance and strike coordination tasks are performed against pre-planned targets. The Ghostrider is also important for close air support missions, such as convoy escort.
Together, the AC-47 and the AC-130J will perform a gunship legacy flight at the upcoming EAA AirVenture, on July 30 and July 31.
