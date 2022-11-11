ICON's Fleet of Giant Robots Begins Work on the Largest Community of 3D-Printed Homes

More on this:

1 3D Printed House Zero in Texas Aims to Be the Pioneer of a Whole New Genre of Homes

2 3D-Printed Homes in Austin Make the Texas Real Estate Market Hotter Than Ever

3 New Vulcan 3D Printer Can Spit Out Bigger Buildings, House Zero Comes as Proof

4 ICON and NASA Are Trying to Figure Out How to 3D Print a Moon Base

5 3D Printing the Moon Base Could Start with ICON Olympus Project