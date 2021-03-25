4 Triumph Bonneville Gets the Custom Alloy Treatment, Loves Her Fresh Attire

Icon 1000’s Triumph Tiger 800 XC “Dromedarii” Is Ready to Tackle the Wasteland

I’ll go right ahead and admit that I have a soft spot for Icon’s otherworldly entities. 7 photos



To be quite frank, Icon 1000 doesn’t exactly need any sort of introduction, alright? Besides retailing an extensive selection of casual apparel goodies that manage to look seriously rad, these ambitious craftsmen also specialize in creating some of the grooviest custom rides you’ll ever come across. Take, for instance, their rugged Ducati 900SS-based titan or “Major Tom” - a classic Gixxer that’s been subjected to a ravishing makeover Each and every one of Icon’s two-wheeled behemoths has a distinct personality of its own, so we never seem to get tired of admiring their portfolio. As such, let’s treat ourselves to the sight of yet another astounding feat achieved on this company’s premises. This brutal warrior goes by the name of “Dromedarii,” and it’s the mechanical spartan of your craziest dreams!The bike you’re seeing here was once an ordinary 2011 model from Triumph’s Tiger 800 XC range. Its 799cc liquid-cooled inline-three leviathan is good for up to 94 ruthless horses at 9,300 rpm, along with 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) of unforgiving twist at around 7,850 revs. This ungodly force is handed over to a chain final drive via a six-speed gearbox, enabling the Tiger to accomplish a respectable top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).As to Icon 1000’s ominous piece of bespoke machinery, the crew began by honoring the beast’s front and rear suspension setups with an assortment of premium Ohlins components. After tweaking the Tiger’s subframe, they proceeded to manufacture a sinister custom outfit, which consists of a humungous fuel tank and several crash bars, as well as a downright menacing tail section that appears to have come straight out of the Fallout franchise.Oh, and don’t you even get me started on those jerry cans doubling up as side panels, okay? One can easily picture riding this thing away from hordes of feral zombies in a post-apocalyptic setting, if you ask me! To enlighten your ride, a lithium-ion battery from Ballistic Performance powers a pair of aftermarket PIAA headlights. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a reworked exhaust system that makes Dromedarii sound as menacing as it looks.