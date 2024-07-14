It's so hot outside today that I'm afraid Muad'Dib might show up leading a pack of Fremen warriors down the street. All jokes aside, it's best you drink plenty of water and avoid going out in the sun during the day.
Even though I've resorted to staying indoors these days (even the cats are desperate to come in), I'm still annoyed with this heatwave my area is experiencing. I've resumed eating watermelon, tomatoes, and cucumbers while turning on the garden sprinklers, which is bliss (at least for a few minutes). Yesterday, I felt like I was having some ice cream.
Although the nearest store is just a 5-minute walking distance away, the heat was too unbearable, so I opted for driving instead. That offered a challenge, as I felt like sitting inside a furnace for most of the trip (I can't expect a 10-year-old car to provide ice-cold AC still). I'm still craving some ice today, and I guess that by the time you're done reading this story, you'll want some, too.
This set of six Premium Hot Wheels cars takes us back to 2012, before the global pandemic. While Donald Trump is running for president in 2024, going up against Joe Biden, 2012 was all about the Obama-Romney race. But I digress. The 2012 Hot Wheels Carvel Ice Cream set was part of the Nostalgic Brands series, and it's crazy to think it came out over a decade ago.
Mattel had big plans for the casting, as it used it for the RLC sELECTIONs series in 2010. It was a limited run of less than 3,500 units! The Cocoa Puffs variation that arrived in 2011 was pretty good, but I'd much rather have the Carvel Ice Cream model that showed up the following year. This collectible featured a mix of colors ranging from orange to white, blue, and yellow for a genuinely mouth-watering look.
Whether you enjoy the Preferred Series Real Riders wheels or not is a matter of taste, but overall, this is still an exciting collectible. It can be yours for anywhere between $8 to $25, which sounds like a bargain! Sadly, getting away that cheap with the RLC model is impossible!
Something happened that same year, and the course of this casting changed. The Nostalgia: DC Comics was the model that kickstarted the new wave of collectibles, and we have seen 10 Premium versions since that moment. I still desperately want to add the Milky Way Bread Box to my collection, but I can think of at least two more items I like.
I have never experienced Carvel's Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake before, but I still think the Bread Box looks brilliant with this design. The gold 5-Spoke Mag-Style Real Riders are the icing on top (see what I did there?), and I was rather surprised to see only two of these collectibles for sale on eBay. They were both loose, with prices ranging from $10 to $13, so I hope you're not bent on exclusively buying carded Hot Wheels.
I'd say the latter isn't entirely accurate, as that wouldn't explain why the diecast manufacturer only used it between 2012 and 2017. It has been a Premium-only design throughout its career, and you'll need seven of them for the complete collection. I'd probably go for the 2012 Nostalgic Brands: Atari and the 2015 Pop Culture: SpongeBob SquarePants iterations first, but that's just me.
According to Carvel's official website: "Tom Carvel was the inventor of Soft Serve ice cream," so it's unsurprising to see the Soft Serve Cone on the side of this classic Chevy. It uses the same wheel design as the '57 Buick, and it's rather fitting that the designers went for a Cream and Chocolate finish on the outside.
I would rush to buy at least three of the 15 variations the company has developed since 2011. Hershey's Milk Duds is one of them; the Star Wars C-3PO version comes after it, and the Vintage Oil release is last on the list. Carvel employees will tell you that their Flying Saucers Ice Cream Cookies are out of this world, so perhaps that's why Mattel opted for a retro-futuristic design here.
As far as I can tell, Hot Wheels Haulin' Gas collectibles aren't particularly expensive, and the Carvel Ice Cream version shouldn't cost more than $20. I'd buy it if only for the Moon Disc wheels, even though I'm not a fan of the vehicle's tan finish.
Given its age, it only makes sense that Mattel fiddled around with it several times, and both Ryu Asada and Mark Jones have had a say in the design over time. In 2010, the Hot Wheels Delivery: Slick Rides iteration was the first one to sport Real Riders rims, and it had a very funny menu (imagine ordering Valve Springs or Bearings from what is essentially an Ice Cream Truck).
Five more designs followed until 2012, when the Carvel Delivery van took center stage. The blue and yellow finish makes you consider purchasing some Lil' Rounders, Chipsters, or Sprinkle Cups - all on the menu. As seen with previous collectibles in this set, prices don't exceed $22 apiece, and the following vehicle won't change that.
Things started becoming interesting circa 2010, with the Slick Rides series introducing a Metallic White version of the SUV, rolling on massive Off-Road Deep Dish Real Riders wheels. There are two Hooker Headers iterations to consider for your collection, and this is just the start of the journey. If you need a bit of sugar in your system, you'll love the Carvel Ice Cream and the Nestle variations (I can almost taste the Laffy Taffy).
This SUV looks pretty impressive in Metallic Red and Silver, but the Off-Road RR wheels are still the best part about it. I wonder how much ice cream you could store in the back of it if it were a real vehicle. Anyway, the cheapest one I spotted on eBay has an asking price of $8. That means you could buy the whole set for less than $60. That may trigger a Nostalgic Brands shopping spree, though.
Although the nearest store is just a 5-minute walking distance away, the heat was too unbearable, so I opted for driving instead. That offered a challenge, as I felt like sitting inside a furnace for most of the trip (I can't expect a 10-year-old car to provide ice-cold AC still). I'm still craving some ice today, and I guess that by the time you're done reading this story, you'll want some, too.
This set of six Premium Hot Wheels cars takes us back to 2012, before the global pandemic. While Donald Trump is running for president in 2024, going up against Joe Biden, 2012 was all about the Obama-Romney race. But I digress. The 2012 Hot Wheels Carvel Ice Cream set was part of the Nostalgic Brands series, and it's crazy to think it came out over a decade ago.
'57 Buick
The '57 Buick is Larry Wood's work, and it debuted in the 2007 Ultra Hots series. That initial two-tone orange/white paint job was spectacular, and the White Wall Deep Dish Real Riders wheels added to the excitement. People who enjoyed this release back in the day had to wait until 2009 for another version, which arrived as a Father's Day model.
Mattel had big plans for the casting, as it used it for the RLC sELECTIONs series in 2010. It was a limited run of less than 3,500 units! The Cocoa Puffs variation that arrived in 2011 was pretty good, but I'd much rather have the Carvel Ice Cream model that showed up the following year. This collectible featured a mix of colors ranging from orange to white, blue, and yellow for a genuinely mouth-watering look.
Whether you enjoy the Preferred Series Real Riders wheels or not is a matter of taste, but overall, this is still an exciting collectible. It can be yours for anywhere between $8 to $25, which sounds like a bargain! Sadly, getting away that cheap with the RLC model is impossible!
Bread Box
The Bread Box is Jun Imai's vision and has been popular since its 2010 debut. Although you'd normally think of it as a Mail Van, seeing it in this series is not strange. Mattel didn't have any special plan with it for the first several iterations. But I will say that the 2011 HW City Works version in Metalflake Dark Red was pretty enticing.
Something happened that same year, and the course of this casting changed. The Nostalgia: DC Comics was the model that kickstarted the new wave of collectibles, and we have seen 10 Premium versions since that moment. I still desperately want to add the Milky Way Bread Box to my collection, but I can think of at least two more items I like.
I have never experienced Carvel's Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake before, but I still think the Bread Box looks brilliant with this design. The gold 5-Spoke Mag-Style Real Riders are the icing on top (see what I did there?), and I was rather surprised to see only two of these collectibles for sale on eBay. They were both loose, with prices ranging from $10 to $13, so I hope you're not bent on exclusively buying carded Hot Wheels.
Custom '52 Chevy
Abe Lugo designed the Custom '52 Chevy, and I must admit I have never seen one in a toy store. That could mean I have never paid attention to it before or that it was considerably popular among collectors.
I'd say the latter isn't entirely accurate, as that wouldn't explain why the diecast manufacturer only used it between 2012 and 2017. It has been a Premium-only design throughout its career, and you'll need seven of them for the complete collection. I'd probably go for the 2012 Nostalgic Brands: Atari and the 2015 Pop Culture: SpongeBob SquarePants iterations first, but that's just me.
According to Carvel's official website: "Tom Carvel was the inventor of Soft Serve ice cream," so it's unsurprising to see the Soft Serve Cone on the side of this classic Chevy. It uses the same wheel design as the '57 Buick, and it's rather fitting that the designers went for a Cream and Chocolate finish on the outside.
Haulin' Gas
Jun Imai drew inspiration from the Diamond T Doodlebug when designing the Haulin' Gas casting, which explains the name. It's almost a shame Mattel never used it for the Mainline series, although that would have removed some of its exclusivity points.
I would rush to buy at least three of the 15 variations the company has developed since 2011. Hershey's Milk Duds is one of them; the Star Wars C-3PO version comes after it, and the Vintage Oil release is last on the list. Carvel employees will tell you that their Flying Saucers Ice Cream Cookies are out of this world, so perhaps that's why Mattel opted for a retro-futuristic design here.
As far as I can tell, Hot Wheels Haulin' Gas collectibles aren't particularly expensive, and the Carvel Ice Cream version shouldn't cost more than $20. I'd buy it if only for the Moon Disc wheels, even though I'm not a fan of the vehicle's tan finish.
Ice Cream Truck
You can't have an Ice Cream set without an Ice Cream Truck, right? You're looking at the oldest casting on this list, as it debuted in the 1984 Mainline series. You'll find many variations under various names, including Grillionaire, Tropicool, and Quick Bite.
Given its age, it only makes sense that Mattel fiddled around with it several times, and both Ryu Asada and Mark Jones have had a say in the design over time. In 2010, the Hot Wheels Delivery: Slick Rides iteration was the first one to sport Real Riders rims, and it had a very funny menu (imagine ordering Valve Springs or Bearings from what is essentially an Ice Cream Truck).
Five more designs followed until 2012, when the Carvel Delivery van took center stage. The blue and yellow finish makes you consider purchasing some Lil' Rounders, Chipsters, or Sprinkle Cups - all on the menu. As seen with previous collectibles in this set, prices don't exceed $22 apiece, and the following vehicle won't change that.
Power Panel
You may be used to seeing Hot Wheels sets containing five cars, but not this time. The Power Panel is the sixth collectible on the list, and I'd say it's a strong contender for the lead. Phil Riehlman designed this casting 20 years ago, as it debuted in the 2003 First Editions mini-series featuring a Metallic Orange finish.
Things started becoming interesting circa 2010, with the Slick Rides series introducing a Metallic White version of the SUV, rolling on massive Off-Road Deep Dish Real Riders wheels. There are two Hooker Headers iterations to consider for your collection, and this is just the start of the journey. If you need a bit of sugar in your system, you'll love the Carvel Ice Cream and the Nestle variations (I can almost taste the Laffy Taffy).
This SUV looks pretty impressive in Metallic Red and Silver, but the Off-Road RR wheels are still the best part about it. I wonder how much ice cream you could store in the back of it if it were a real vehicle. Anyway, the cheapest one I spotted on eBay has an asking price of $8. That means you could buy the whole set for less than $60. That may trigger a Nostalgic Brands shopping spree, though.