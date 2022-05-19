Ice Adventure HD Recumbent Trike May Be the Cycling Machine You Never Knew You Wanted

Folks, if the bicycle world has something that can be compared to the most comfortable gaming chair, it's the recumbent trike. You know, the ones that have you sitting laid back, relaxed, and able to ride for as long as your legs or knees will allow you to. On the other hand, the trike we'll be exploring today is nothing like the ones you may see your neighborhood grandpa riding around on. No, this one's a machine designed for some serious adventuring.
Before talking about the Ice Adventure HD recumbent trike, let me point out a bit about the crew behind the machine, Rad Innovations. If this crew sounds familiar, it could be because I've covered one other trinket from them, the Catrike, also a recumbent trike. Come to think of it, it's just about all this team designs and builds; recumbent machines.
However, the adventure HD is a trike that's slightly different from what you may be used to. As per the manufacturer's website, the HD is designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to be a bicycle that opens up new horizons for you in terms of comfortable and healthy exploration. Let's not forget that it is a bicycle, so physical activity is included. But, there's is a bit of a trick up this trike's sleeve; it can also be adapted with a Shimano Steps motor, helping you ride even further than your legs would generally carry you.
solid center of gravity, while the seat is raised a tad to offer clearance.
Why do all that? All because this puppy can even be taken off the tarmac and onto the road less traveled. Knowing that you might like to venture a bit off-road, Rad also gives you the option to add a suspension system to the trike.
Obviously, that will cost extra, so do bring more than just the $4,015 (€3,800 at current exchange rates) asking price for this machine. A fully equipped HD and one that includes a full suspension and Steps motor will cost you at least $9,300 (€8,780 at current exchange rates). Sure, it's quite the cash, but this is the sort of bike that's meant to be your companion for years to come.
while riding.
Listen, it may not be the sort of cycle design that most of us grew up with, but I've had the pleasure of riding a recumbent trike, and personally, they deserve to be checked out and tested. So, find yourself a local dealership that has one of these machines in stock, hop one, pedal around for a bit and start exploring further than ever before.
