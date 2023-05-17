Ibiza Tiny Home Is as Vivacious and Charming as the Spanish Island of the Same Name

"If you can't go to Ibiza, we bring Ibiza to you." This should be the tagline accompanying this tiny house on wheels from Zu Tiny House. The Turkey-based tiny home manufacturer has tried and succeeded to instill this particular model with the vivacity and charm of Ibiza, the well-known island in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Ibiza home is a project that tries to keep things simple without sacrificing aesthetics. The designers focused on creating a small dwelling that would give residents an experience by making them feel like they were in a house in the middle of the Spanish island. They managed to do that by using a light color palette, having light come in from various directions and intertwining design features with nature. The house also focuses on functionality and incorporates smart solutions for storage to allow for extra interior space.
Built on a trailer for increased mobility, the Ibiza tiny house measures 26 feet (8 meters) in length and 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) in width, offering a total of 301 square feet (28 square meters) of living space. Despite its compact size, it offers a comfortable place to live for a family of four, as it includes a living room, a full kitchen, a spacious loft, a bathroom, and plenty of clever storage solutions. Everything inside is modern and exudes Mediterranean vibes.
The exterior of the Ibiza home, though, might throw you off guard. This is the part of the house that does not match its name. While the white color is one of the most characteristic features of Ibiza houses, leading to the island getting the "White Island" moniker, Zu Tiny House's model features a black seam exterior cladding with cedar accents.
The modern industrial appearance, the asymmetrical roof, and the inviting patio are actually the first things that catch your attention when you lay eyes on the Ibiza home on wheels. That large patio measuring 14 x 8 feet (4.3 x 2.5 meters) is a great addition for those who want to extend their living area. It can be decorated with a seagrass rug, wicker baskets, a few cactuses, or a hammock to bring that Ibiza vibe to the exterior as well.
The front double glass doors lead into a light-filled interior thanks to the use of light colors throughout and cleverly placed windows that make the space feel roomier than it actually is. A light color palette, and essentially white, is paramount for Ibiza-style decor. It guarantees luminosity and freshness while also creating a soothing atmosphere. For the interior walls, the designers used lacquered painted MDF plates and natural polished paneling.
The capacious living room is the first area of the house, and it includes an L-shaped sofa that can transform into a bed for two. A big window next to the couch brings in natural light and fresh air. A sand-colored armchair and a huge potted plant complete the decor of this space.
As in most tiny houses of this size, the main floor is in an open-space plan, but there is a room divider made of wood slats that separates the common area from the kitchen and the staircase leading to the loft.
The kitchen area, though minimalist, comes with plenty enough of counter space if you want to try your hand at Spanish cuisine as well. Under-counter and overhead cabinets ensure you have enough storage space for kitchenware. In terms of appliances, it is equipped with a four-burner cooktop, an oven, and a farmhouse sink. The storage-integrated staircase opposite the kitchen also houses a Smeg refrigerator.
Said staircase leads to the lofted bedroom, and the tall built-in closets provide additional storage space. Incorporated LED lights under the steps and the kitchen cabinets brighten up any space and create a sophisticated aesthetic that complements the overall modern designs.
The bedroom allows for plenty of headroom where the bed is, while the tapered ceiling means you can even stand up toward the stairs. The space is fitted with a king-sized bed flanked by two side windows, while a skylight above allows for stargazing. There is a wooden protection wall in place, plus a ledge for books or decor items.
Decorative objects are a staple of the Ibiza-style decor, and this house has some as well, including vases of different sizes, pots for plants, and oversized botanical prints on the living room wall.
Next to the kitchen downstairs, there is a small bathroom concealed behind a sliding barn door. A tiled shower, a toiler, and a vanity sink are present here. There isn't enough space for a washer-dryer combo, but a solution can be found to incorporate it inside the closets in the kitchen.
Zu Tiny House's portfolio includes several other dwellings named after popular vacation destinations across the globe, including Istanbul, Roma, Tokyo, Prague, and Valencia. The builder doesn't mention the price for the Ibiza tiny home on wheels, but they encourage potential customers to contact them for a quote based on their specific needs and preferences.