iAqua’s SeaDart Max Brings Forth New Age of Underwater Scooter Fun for $7,500

What is the SeaDart? I’ll get to that shortly, but first, a word about the team behind this toy. iAqua is a team out of Shenzhen China (the place is a sort of Asia’s Silicon Valley), with a background in automotive design, component manufacturing, and assembly. With traits like these, it was only a matter of time before iAqua began hitting the market with electric water-jet underwater scooters aimed at personal enjoyment.
The vehicle we’ll be talking about today is known as the SeaDart Max, a ramped-up version of the most basic vehicle this team manufactures. So, what is the SeaDart Max? Well, as best as I can describe it, the SeaDart is an electric water-loving scooter that’s got my attention for next year’s summer season.
First off, what you’re looking at is only going to run you a base price of $7,499 (€6,397 at current exchange rates), without taxes and other fees, but for this price, you’ll be buying an experience that can only be described as the same feeling a dolphin may feel while making its way through the seas. Why?
kW (6.03 hp) of energy, it’s enough to get you cruising at speeds of 21kph (13 mph). At this speed, you may struggle a tad to hold on to the scooter.
If that’s not enough for your interest to be sparked, it should help to know that the Max is operable for a minimum of 80 minutes at full speed. However, once your Samsung batteries are drained, you’ll need to pull over for at least seven hours to recharge.
One of the important factors in this device’s ability to successfully operate while bringing a smile to your face is through design. Not only does the scooter’s exterior design look cool, but it’s also part of its functionality, allowing it to be easily maneuvered by a terrestrial animal, the human.
Part of the story is also driven by a modular design that iAqua builds all their products upon. If anything happens and a component sustains damage of any sort, with a quick one-two of a screwdriver, the respective component can be replaced as if nothing happened in the first place. Everything is built upon a plug-and-play system, so switching components out should be a breeze.
What else makes this toy so attractive is its ease of use. All you’ve got to do is run it on, grab the lateral bars, and hang on. The rest is up to your body's natural and intuitive movements. Even riding this puppy through underwater caverns looks like an easy venture. Check out the video below to see what I mean.
Personally, I’m very glad to be alive at this time in history. I remember being a kid and dreaming of riding things like these. Now I can.
