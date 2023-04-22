I Thought Google Maps Was the Best Navigation App, But This Alternative Blew My Mind

Google Maps is generally considered the go-to choice for anyone looking for a navigation app. It’s pre-loaded on Android smartphones, while on iPhone, most people install it specifically to replace the native Apple Maps.
The most popular alternatives often come down to a selection of big names like Waze, the said Apple Maps (exclusively available on iPhone), TomTom GO Navigation, Sygic’s GPS software, or HERE’s mapping platform.
In theory, finding a worthy replacement for Google Maps should be just a matter of minutes. But on the other hand, each of the aforementioned apps comes with a major shortcoming that’ll eventually convince you to go back to Google Maps.
For example, Sygic’s solution isn’t available free of charge, so if you don’t agree to pay for premium navigation capabilities, you are out of luck.
Yet, this doesn’t mean Google Maps is always the final destination. I recently installed MAPS.ME specifically to look for an alternative solution, and I was surprised, to say the least.
The thing I like the most about MAPS.ME is how easy it is to set up navigation and drive. For some reason, I find the app much cleaner than Google Maps, possibly because Google puts the focus on the map itself. Google Maps’ main purpose is to show as much information as possible on the map. This makes sense given Google Maps has become a money-making machine that offers more than just navigation, so businesses must be properly highlighted on the map.
In fact, this is a key Google Maps feature. The service offers plenty of business information, but the drawback is that the map can sometimes feel cluttered.
MAPS.ME also shows essential POIs and businesses, but on the other hand, the maps overall are cleaner and easier to navigate. The platform runs on OSM, which means the map accuracy should be top-notch. Sure enough, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s flawless, but neither is Google Maps, so no complaint here.
The offline map integration is what sets the app apart from the rest of the crowd. Downloading maps and using them without an Internet connection is a matter of minutes. You can select maps for each country, and all the online content becomes available even without a data connection.
Google Maps also comes with offline maps but downloading them is a major pain in the neck. Google does not allow users to download maps based on country but only according to a map selection they do manually. As such, for larger regions, you need to make multiple selections, download multiple packs, and update multiple maps. MAPS.ME does everything in a more straightforward manner from one end to the other.
The navigation experience with MAPS.ME works exactly as you’d expect it to work. In addition to driving, it also supports walking and cycling, and given its focus is specifically on making traveling more convenient, the information it provides is very refined.
The route guidance is generally very detailed, but I discovered that this also depends on the region. You’re more likely to get plenty of information in a touristy place rather than in a rural area. This could eventually impact the navigation experience, so maybe this is where the app should improve in the long term.
If you use MAPS.ME for walking or cycling, it also shows when you’re about to go uphill or downhill. Location sharing and bookmark integration are also supported to manage your favorite places.
Another useful feature of MAPS.ME is the underground map. You can therefore see the underground transportation right on the map as you explore a specific region, along with tram stations and bus stops. Everything is shown on the standard map layer in a clean way, so if you don’t want to drive, you can easily plan a route by just exploring the map.
MAPS.ME isn’t by any means a flawless application, but in many ways, it’s just as good as Google Maps and even better when it comes to route planning. Sure enough, it doesn’t have the overwhelming amount of data on businesses or the same number of user reviews. For traveling to a new region, however, MAPS.ME is clearly worth a shot, especially thanks to the way the parent company managed to pack must-have capabilities, such as the offline maps, into a clean UI.
Often considered the right choice for travelers, especially thanks to options that allow users to search and discover places, MAPS.ME is an efficient navigation solution. And above all, it’s an all-in-one platform that could easily replace Google Maps if you don’t mind giving up on some capabilities.
MAPS.ME does not come with satellite maps, and I think this is the main shortcoming today. Satellite navigation is an essential feature for driving with the app on the screen, and Google Maps so far dominated this space. Waze is also lacking this feature, and so is Apple Maps.
