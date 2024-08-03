I Raced for 200 Miles in GT7 to Unlock a Special Car

Fear is the mind-killer. Because of fear, I haven't started a racing team to pursue my dreams. But I'm working hard to conquer this invisible enemy and launch myself into drifting or time attack.
I realize I may discover I'm just an average driver, but hard work can take you places, even if you're not talented enough. Sure, it takes more than that to make it in motorsports, and funding is an issue for most non-pro drivers. While away from the racetrack, I spend more and more time in the virtual world of sim racing.
And by sim racing, I mostly mean Gran Turismo 7 these days. Things will probably change when the new Assetto Corsa game launches, given my trusty laptop can still handle the minimum requirements. Only time will tell. I still need to find the energy to return to the Red Bull Ring time trial to score another Silver Record Reward.
There is one more event I haven't tackled, but I'll get to it soon. Until then, I thought I'd go in and score some extra credits. How else can you buy all the cool cars in the game? (No, I don't plan on using real-life money!) The problem is that I may have made a few crucial mistakes.
And they weren't all visual upgrades: older S14s passed me like a walk in the park when accelerating down the main straight. Tsukuba is one venue I'm quite familiar with, but I still couldn't keep up with the leaders. So, it was time for a few upgrades. Installing an entry-level turbo, brakes, and other mods wasn't cheap, but at least I bumped my performance figures up to 348 bhp and 2,513 lbs (1,140 kg). While I was there, I painted the car yellow and installed a set of Work Emotion CR Kiwami wheels.
Even with the extra power, things were just as tough. I barely finished P2 after being neck and neck with my opponent across the finish line. The winner was five seconds faster overall than during the first race. I don't remember ever having as tough of a first weekly challenge before. But at least I walked away with 10,800 credits plus a 6-Star Roulette Ticket, which ultimately included a set of Carbon Ceramic Brakes for the Amuse Nismo 380RS.
Halfway through the first lap, an opponent rammed into me from behind while cornering, which threw me off completely. I returned on track and struggled to catch up with everyone, but could only finish third. Is it just me, or has the AI become more aggressive? I thought changes only occurred in certain events and planned to test them out soon.
At least I had a lot of fun at Autopolis, as I once again discovered what an amazing machine the second-generation RX-7 is (even without any upgrades). Driving slow cars fast is better than driving fast cars slow, right?
To make things run smoother, I spent a small fortune on upgrades for my Porsche 356 A/1500 GS Carrera '56. I thought having 166 bhp with a weight of just 1,591 lbs (722 kg) would make me invincible. But I was so wrong. Turns out I was my own worst enemy: braking in certain corners would lead to snap oversteering, washing me off the track instantly. I could barely finish P4, which wasn't enough to secure the 150,000-credit Reward Ticket. Going back to the shop, I bought a 2-way diff and upgraded the gearbox, depleting my entire budget.
The car felt infinitely better right away, and I couldn't help but think it almost drove like a baby GT3 RS (I'm exaggerating). I still spun out on the last lap in the last corner, but I was already way safe across the finish line when my opponent caught up. If you're a better driver than me, this event shouldn't take more than eight minutes and 20 seconds, and you'll get 230,000 credits.
As this event was strictly for cars up to 1999, I couldn't use my JGTCC NSX. And the Porsche 962 didn't meet the PP limit. I had two cars in my garage that could've been a match: a 777 horsepower Toyota Supra and the Pikes Peak quattro. Racing the Toyota felt like a brilliant idea until the second corner, when I realized it was just not going to keep up with the gang.
Trying the quattro was even more annoying, as it understeered everywhere and felt out of place. So I did what any sane man would do and sold eight of my precious cars (including the Porsche 356 and the Mazda LM55) to raise a budget of just over 2.6 million credits. I stopped at Legends Cars and bought the iconic Pennzoil GT-R, thinking it would save me. I drove it like a madman but to no avail. Going in for a pitstop in lap six, I opted for fuel alone to speed things up.
Noticing one opponent was using the 962, I started tweaking its setting to bring the PP down. Reducing the power output from the ECU to 70% will still require adding 22 lbs (10 kg) of ballast. The car now felt like a shadow of itself, but I was in the lead after just four laps.
The best part is that it didn't require a pitstop. I finished 20 seconds ahead of the Jaguar XJR-9, with a fast lap of 1:14.997. I sold my cars at a loss and used up all my budget for a vehicle that wasn't enough to secure victory at Willow. It still helped me score 90,000 credits over two races, but the Porsche brought in the jackpot of 121,000 credits.
I thought my Pikes Peak quattro would destroy everyone, and I was wrong again. I ran out of fuel 10 seconds before the finish line, as I didn't want to go for a second pitstop. But I struggled throughout the course: this car is sublime on an off-road track but an understeering monster on the tarmac. I switched to the Impreza, only to realize it hasn't got the power to defeat its more modern rivals.
I turned up the antilag settings, and it was slightly better in the hairpins but just as bad through the straight sections. It must be one of the most difficult GT7 races I have ever experienced, and the understeer was so frustrating! I had to buy a modern Group B-spec GT-R for 450,000 credits to stand a chance. It was great for most of the run, but I can't understand why I kept getting a penalty from the pitlane. Also, today was the first time I completely maxed out a tire in the game and changing it was my only alternative to stay competitive.
I finished the race in 14 minutes and 26 seconds (10 seconds ahead of a rival quattro), winning an extra 135,000 credits. I think I've set a new record today: driving for 200 miles (321 km). And while I had plenty of fun, I spent most of my budget and won a car that I'm not necessarily happy about: the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. Still, I guess it's better than the DMC DeLorean or the Genesis VGT, as those were also on the list. Did you win something exciting this week?
And by sim racing, I mostly mean Gran Turismo 7 these days. Things will probably change when the new Assetto Corsa game launches, given my trusty laptop can still handle the minimum requirements. Only time will tell. I still need to find the energy to return to the Red Bull Ring time trial to score another Silver Record Reward.
There is one more event I haven't tackled, but I'll get to it soon. Until then, I thought I'd go in and score some extra credits. How else can you buy all the cool cars in the game? (No, I don't plan on using real-life money!) The problem is that I may have made a few crucial mistakes.
Silvia Sisters
The first Weekly Challenge I signed up for is "Silvia Sisters". It takes place at Tsukuba Circuit, so I was sure I could take the top spot on the podium. With 10 cars lining up for a short three-lap sprint, I opted for my bone-stock Nissan Silvia S15. As the event began, I started thinking that I was the only one who didn't have any mods.
And they weren't all visual upgrades: older S14s passed me like a walk in the park when accelerating down the main straight. Tsukuba is one venue I'm quite familiar with, but I still couldn't keep up with the leaders. So, it was time for a few upgrades. Installing an entry-level turbo, brakes, and other mods wasn't cheap, but at least I bumped my performance figures up to 348 bhp and 2,513 lbs (1,140 kg). While I was there, I painted the car yellow and installed a set of Work Emotion CR Kiwami wheels.
Even with the extra power, things were just as tough. I barely finished P2 after being neck and neck with my opponent across the finish line. The winner was five seconds faster overall than during the first race. I don't remember ever having as tough of a first weekly challenge before. But at least I walked away with 10,800 credits plus a 6-Star Roulette Ticket, which ultimately included a set of Carbon Ceramic Brakes for the Amuse Nismo 380RS.
Japanese FR Challenge 450
The Japanese FR Challenge will take you to Autopolis, a track I recently raced on with a Porsche 962. With a 450 PP limit to adhere to, I opted for my stock FC RX-7. It's a short race with just two laps, and I thought I had it in the bag.
Halfway through the first lap, an opponent rammed into me from behind while cornering, which threw me off completely. I returned on track and struggled to catch up with everyone, but could only finish third. Is it just me, or has the AI become more aggressive? I thought changes only occurred in certain events and planned to test them out soon.
At least I had a lot of fun at Autopolis, as I once again discovered what an amazing machine the second-generation RX-7 is (even without any upgrades). Driving slow cars fast is better than driving fast cars slow, right?
Special Event
Last week's Special Event involved racing modified Gallardos around Sardegna. But Polyphony Digital decided to take us back to the '50s with the newest race. While I'm a huge fan of the Festival of Speed, I'm not sure I enjoy racing at Goodwood (at least not virtually). With five laps to go and 12 drivers on the grid, I knew this would be a slow process.
To make things run smoother, I spent a small fortune on upgrades for my Porsche 356 A/1500 GS Carrera '56. I thought having 166 bhp with a weight of just 1,591 lbs (722 kg) would make me invincible. But I was so wrong. Turns out I was my own worst enemy: braking in certain corners would lead to snap oversteering, washing me off the track instantly. I could barely finish P4, which wasn't enough to secure the 150,000-credit Reward Ticket. Going back to the shop, I bought a 2-way diff and upgraded the gearbox, depleting my entire budget.
The car felt infinitely better right away, and I couldn't help but think it almost drove like a baby GT3 RS (I'm exaggerating). I still spun out on the last lap in the last corner, but I was already way safe across the finish line when my opponent caught up. If you're a better driver than me, this event shouldn't take more than eight minutes and 20 seconds, and you'll get 230,000 credits.
Neo-Classic Competition
At least my bank account wasn't looking too bad at this point. But then I made a foolish decision. The Neo-Classic Competition is a serious challenge at Willow Springs in the US. You'll have to deal with fuel consumption and tire wear. Some of your opponents are the Mazda 787B, the Pikes Peak Escudo, and the Nissan GT-R GT500.
As this event was strictly for cars up to 1999, I couldn't use my JGTCC NSX. And the Porsche 962 didn't meet the PP limit. I had two cars in my garage that could've been a match: a 777 horsepower Toyota Supra and the Pikes Peak quattro. Racing the Toyota felt like a brilliant idea until the second corner, when I realized it was just not going to keep up with the gang.
Trying the quattro was even more annoying, as it understeered everywhere and felt out of place. So I did what any sane man would do and sold eight of my precious cars (including the Porsche 356 and the Mazda LM55) to raise a budget of just over 2.6 million credits. I stopped at Legends Cars and bought the iconic Pennzoil GT-R, thinking it would save me. I drove it like a madman but to no avail. Going in for a pitstop in lap six, I opted for fuel alone to speed things up.
By the end of the race, I was fourth overall, 23 seconds behind the Sauber C9. I went at it again, flooring the throttle through most corners. But I was still one second behind the third-fastest AI driver.
Noticing one opponent was using the 962, I started tweaking its setting to bring the PP down. Reducing the power output from the ECU to 70% will still require adding 22 lbs (10 kg) of ballast. The car now felt like a shadow of itself, but I was in the lead after just four laps.
The best part is that it didn't require a pitstop. I finished 20 seconds ahead of the Jaguar XJR-9, with a fast lap of 1:14.997. I sold my cars at a loss and used up all my budget for a vehicle that wasn't enough to secure victory at Willow. It still helped me score 90,000 credits over two races, but the Porsche brought in the jackpot of 121,000 credits.
World Rally Challenge
Today was the first time since I started playing the Weekly Challenges that I had to complete two events that required pit stops. Initially, I thought the World Rally Challenge at Eiger Nordwand would be easier than the race at Big Willow. But I should have known better. You're looking at a 12-lap race, going up against 11 drivers, and you must pick a Group B car.
I thought my Pikes Peak quattro would destroy everyone, and I was wrong again. I ran out of fuel 10 seconds before the finish line, as I didn't want to go for a second pitstop. But I struggled throughout the course: this car is sublime on an off-road track but an understeering monster on the tarmac. I switched to the Impreza, only to realize it hasn't got the power to defeat its more modern rivals.
I turned up the antilag settings, and it was slightly better in the hairpins but just as bad through the straight sections. It must be one of the most difficult GT7 races I have ever experienced, and the understeer was so frustrating! I had to buy a modern Group B-spec GT-R for 450,000 credits to stand a chance. It was great for most of the run, but I can't understand why I kept getting a penalty from the pitlane. Also, today was the first time I completely maxed out a tire in the game and changing it was my only alternative to stay competitive.
I finished the race in 14 minutes and 26 seconds (10 seconds ahead of a rival quattro), winning an extra 135,000 credits. I think I've set a new record today: driving for 200 miles (321 km). And while I had plenty of fun, I spent most of my budget and won a car that I'm not necessarily happy about: the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. Still, I guess it's better than the DMC DeLorean or the Genesis VGT, as those were also on the list. Did you win something exciting this week?