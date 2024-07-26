I Drove the Base-Spec Audi Q8 55 TFSI To See if It's the Perfect Discount Lamborghini Urus

Everything in life is about perspective, and your idea of a quick SUV could very well differ from mine. Some people don’t need their family haulers to produce upwards of 500 horsepower, while accelerating to 60 mph in under four seconds.
Nowadays, we’ve become perhaps too accustomed to large SUVs hitting the 60-mph mark quicker and more efficiently than say, an E92 BMW M3 did over 15 years ago. It’s mind-boggling just how fast some of these “utility vehicles” can get. You’ve got something like the Cadillac Escalade-V that can match that previously mentioned M3 in a straight line.
I believe that if you’re old enough to remember what a 1995 Ford Explorer drove like in everyday conditions, then you should be more than satisfied with a mid-level or even an entry-level spec as it pertains to a modern-day premium SUV. Yes, expectations change, as does perspective, but the latter can always help you manage the former.
Fast-forward to 2018 and Audi would join BMW and Mercedes in the luxury coupe-style SUV game. First, there was the X6, which came out in 2008. Mercedes would then wait until 2015 to retaliate with the GLE Coupe. Audi? They took their sweet time, but the wait was worth it, because the Q8 turned heads almost immediately.
It also happened to be the first SUV drawn up by the carmaker’s new (at the time) head of design, Marc Lichte. It stood as something more than just a Q7 with a sloped roofline. The Q8 features its own design language, one that it would spearhead for Audi ahead of other major debuts such as the latest-generation A6 or the A7 Sportback.
In terms of platform, it rides on the same MLB Evo architecture as the Q7 or the Volkswagen Touareg, but also the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. In terms of how it’s perceived by buyers, it’s a lot closer to the Cayenne than it is to the Touareg, which is what you’d expect from an SUV that retails from $73,700 in the United States.
Before spending roughly 4 days with it and driving it for a good few hundred miles, my perception of the Q8 was rather sterile. What I mean by that is I saw it as a less practical Q7, and at the same time, only the third most-desirable large coupe-style SUV, after the GLE Coupe and the X6. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
From the Audi Coupe quattro-inspired styling to the maneuverability and overall comfort, there’s so much more to the Q8 than meets the eye. Unlike its rivals from BMW and Mercedes, the Q8 doesn’t come with a particularly sloped roofline. Granted, the roofline is lower than that of a Q7, but not sloped to the extent where it makes you want to pick and choose your favorite angles (because there will undoubtedly be one or two bad ones, like you get with the X6 or GLE Coupe). But no, there are no bad angles here, because the Q8 looks more like a giant A3 hatchback than anything else.
In other words, the proportions are excellent, and if you’re a fan of classic Audis, those Coupe quattro influences will tickle you in all the right places.
This thing is more than big enough for most SUV buyers, and I’d go even further as to call it the perfect family car – as long as that family only has two kids instead of three or four.
Even in 55 TFSI trim, the Q8 is engaging to drive by SUV standards. It feels a lot smaller on the move than it actually is. Kind of like how a BMW M5 used to shrink around your peripherals (keyword: used to). Same for the Q8 – I think Audi nailed everything from the proportions to the design, the drivetrains, steering and handling characteristics, and so on.
I would still recommend that you opt for a slightly more powerful engine if possible. Not because the 55 TFSI feels slow, but because this type of vehicle can always use more torque, especially at lower speeds to keep the gearbox from doing anything “jerky”.
In terms of all out performance, the 55 TFSI engine (3.0L turbo V6) in the Q8 puts out 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque and will get you from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. It’s not “performance SUV quick”, but it is quick enough. It’s certainly more than respectable by entry-level luxury standards.
Speaking of gas pedals, I wrote an editorial recently about the difference between top-hinged pedals and bottom-hinged ones, arguing in favor of the latter. The Q8, like all Audi models today (aside from the e-tron GT), comes with a top-hinged gas pedal...and you guys couldn’t care less, could you? Maybe it’s just a pet peeve of mine. Let’s leave it at that.
The only thing I would be inclined to nitpick on would be the dashboard design. Those two main screens (for infotainment and a/c controls) are fingerprint magnets and unfortunately that’s not even the worst part. The UI is not among the most intuitive in the business and it’s borderline impossible to perform multi-button tasks while driving.
Imagine driving a slightly bigger A6 Allroad where the adjustable air suspension is basically on steroids. That’s pretty much always been the “Q8 experience”, and I’m all for it.
I believe that if you’re old enough to remember what a 1995 Ford Explorer drove like in everyday conditions, then you should be more than satisfied with a mid-level or even an entry-level spec as it pertains to a modern-day premium SUV. Yes, expectations change, as does perspective, but the latter can always help you manage the former.
Fast-forward to 2018 and Audi would join BMW and Mercedes in the luxury coupe-style SUV game. First, there was the X6, which came out in 2008. Mercedes would then wait until 2015 to retaliate with the GLE Coupe. Audi? They took their sweet time, but the wait was worth it, because the Q8 turned heads almost immediately.
It also happened to be the first SUV drawn up by the carmaker’s new (at the time) head of design, Marc Lichte. It stood as something more than just a Q7 with a sloped roofline. The Q8 features its own design language, one that it would spearhead for Audi ahead of other major debuts such as the latest-generation A6 or the A7 Sportback.
In terms of platform, it rides on the same MLB Evo architecture as the Q7 or the Volkswagen Touareg, but also the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. In terms of how it’s perceived by buyers, it’s a lot closer to the Cayenne than it is to the Touareg, which is what you’d expect from an SUV that retails from $73,700 in the United States.
In contrast, the Lamborghini Urus retails from around $240,000, which got me thinking. Could you replicate 80-85% of that Urus experience in an entry-level-ish Audi Q8? I’m not even talking about the SQ8 or the RS Q8, just the regular variant, because let’s face it, most people are going to be more than happy with it.
Sneaky-good is better than great?You know you’re getting old when your idea of a great car is one where perhaps you alone are wise to its real value and what it can bring to the table. Of course, most people know the Audi Q8 is a solid SUV, but I have to say, I think this thing is way underrated, if you can believe it.
Before spending roughly 4 days with it and driving it for a good few hundred miles, my perception of the Q8 was rather sterile. What I mean by that is I saw it as a less practical Q7, and at the same time, only the third most-desirable large coupe-style SUV, after the GLE Coupe and the X6. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
From the Audi Coupe quattro-inspired styling to the maneuverability and overall comfort, there’s so much more to the Q8 than meets the eye. Unlike its rivals from BMW and Mercedes, the Q8 doesn’t come with a particularly sloped roofline. Granted, the roofline is lower than that of a Q7, but not sloped to the extent where it makes you want to pick and choose your favorite angles (because there will undoubtedly be one or two bad ones, like you get with the X6 or GLE Coupe). But no, there are no bad angles here, because the Q8 looks more like a giant A3 hatchback than anything else.
In other words, the proportions are excellent, and if you’re a fan of classic Audis, those Coupe quattro influences will tickle you in all the right places.
Meanwhile, the interior is equally fascinating, if you can believe it. I bet you didn’t know this, but the Q8 has a larger wheelbase than the X6 and GLE Coupe. The bodywork is longer too, which means you get ample trunk space. Look at it this way; aside from missing the two extras seats you could get in the Q7, you’re not missing anything else should you opt for the Q8, from a practicality standpoint.
This thing is more than big enough for most SUV buyers, and I’d go even further as to call it the perfect family car – as long as that family only has two kids instead of three or four.
What about brute strength?This is not a review. The focus is on whether this entry-level Q8 spec gives off any “discount Urus” vibes and the answer is... yes, kind of.
Even in 55 TFSI trim, the Q8 is engaging to drive by SUV standards. It feels a lot smaller on the move than it actually is. Kind of like how a BMW M5 used to shrink around your peripherals (keyword: used to). Same for the Q8 – I think Audi nailed everything from the proportions to the design, the drivetrains, steering and handling characteristics, and so on.
I would still recommend that you opt for a slightly more powerful engine if possible. Not because the 55 TFSI feels slow, but because this type of vehicle can always use more torque, especially at lower speeds to keep the gearbox from doing anything “jerky”.
In terms of all out performance, the 55 TFSI engine (3.0L turbo V6) in the Q8 puts out 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque and will get you from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. It’s not “performance SUV quick”, but it is quick enough. It’s certainly more than respectable by entry-level luxury standards.
The eight-speed ZF automatic transmission does a great job too, especially in sport mode. It shifts fast and smooth, although again, it could be smoother when it comes to low-speed acceleration (mainly when it shifts from first to second gear). Sometimes it gets it right, other times it feels as though it’s on you to apply a certain amount of pressure to the gas pedal.
Speaking of gas pedals, I wrote an editorial recently about the difference between top-hinged pedals and bottom-hinged ones, arguing in favor of the latter. The Q8, like all Audi models today (aside from the e-tron GT), comes with a top-hinged gas pedal...and you guys couldn’t care less, could you? Maybe it’s just a pet peeve of mine. Let’s leave it at that.
Pros and ConsI don’t think the Audi Q8 has a lot of cons, not even in 55 TFSI spec. Overall, the performance is good, and the driving dynamics are excellent. Quality is solid too, obviously, and practicality is amazing – even better than in the equivalent BMW X6 or Mercedes GLE Coupe.
The only thing I would be inclined to nitpick on would be the dashboard design. Those two main screens (for infotainment and a/c controls) are fingerprint magnets and unfortunately that’s not even the worst part. The UI is not among the most intuitive in the business and it’s borderline impossible to perform multi-button tasks while driving.
Close your eyes and pretend it’s an UrusThe display layout is somewhat similar (to that of the Lambo), so maybe that’ll help, but I’ll be honest – while driving the Q8 I never found myself wishing this was anything other than an Audi. I love what the Ingolstadt brand did with it from a design standpoint, and again, if you love your 80s cars, then you’ll appreciate the subtle Quattro Coupe influences around the rear pillar and tailgate.
Unlike the Urus, or any other coupe-style SUV, there seems to be genuine legacy behind the styling of the Q8. Meanwhile, its rivals only take after various modern-day siblings, with little to no historical connections to be made.
Versus: Cayenne Coupe, GLE Coupe, X6I’m trying not to be too subjective, but in my opinion, the Q8 does a better job of feeling a little less “lumbering SUV-like" and more “passenger car-like" than both the GLE Coupe and the BMW X6. Meanwhile, I think it’s better-looking than the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, so in other words, if I had to choose between the four (w/entry-level engines), I’d seriously consider choosing the Audi.
Imagine driving a slightly bigger A6 Allroad where the adjustable air suspension is basically on steroids. That’s pretty much always been the “Q8 experience”, and I’m all for it.