I Competed in Five GT7 Races to Win 1\.3 Million Credits

My dad once said: if you love driving so much, why don't you make it your job? Sometimes, I wish I could, but I'm afraid I would stop loving it so much. It's good to have some time off to enjoy other hobbies.
And yet, after I have been on the road for almost seven days straight, racking up over 1,500 miles (over 2,400 km), what do you think is the first thing I did when I got home? Of course, I slept for 12 hours straight, but then I was all over my PS5 console. After all, Polyphony released update 1.49 a few days ago, and I've read many comments about it online.
I noticed an influx of negative opinions and people bashing the game for going haywire, but some approved of the changes. Knowing how people are these days, I ignored the naysayers and opted to test things myself. I quickly realized I didn't have enough cash in my bank account to buy all the new cars. So, I went for the Weekly Challenges first.
At least you get to drive on the new Eiger Nordwand setup, which is 1.51 miles (2,436 meters) long. If you don't have a touge road next to your home, driving this layout is fantastic! I'm lucky to live near the Transalpina mountain pass but only have my RX-7 to drive there. With Eiger back in Gran Turismo, you can experience it in any car. The three laps were over quite fast, and it was a fun little race. It wasn't challenging, but it made for a quick way to get some extra credits.
I finished the race in over four minutes and 30 seconds, which isn't a bad way to earn 40,000 credits. Completing the first challenge will also unlock a Credit Ticket for 100,000 Credits. Finish two more, and you'll get an extra 200,000 credits. When you finish all five, an additional 500,000 credits will be waiting.
You must race against 11 opponents for just over 8.5 miles (13.6 km) of off-road terrain, and it might be good to avoid going sideways too often. I usually only go at it that way, but this time, I exercised some self-control to reach the finish line sooner. After half a lap, I was already in the lead, and it all felt natural.
I couldn't tell how the physics update changed the game. It took seven minutes and two seconds to finish the race (29 seconds ahead of P2), and I scored 65,000 credits, which I'll spend wisely on increasing the number of cars in my garage.
I haven't had much practice on Sardegna Road Track B, so I feared the outcome of this race. With five laps to go, I noticed some AI drivers have upgraded cars (at least visually). But I opted to go for a stock run either way. I worked my way up to P6 rather easily and then struggled to keep up with the top five competitors. I ultimately finished seven seconds behind the leader, which means the game still gave me a 30,600-credits reward. Spending around 150,000 credits on upgrades improved performance figures to 660 bhp and 2,422 lbs (1,099 kg).
While at it, I installed a small wing on the back and a set of Work Meister CR01 wheels, which reminded me of the Diablo GT. With this setup, I hit 300+ kph going down the main straight. For the first time, I could feel how the physics had changed: the car is more unsettled at high speeds, so throwing it around the corners takes more finesse. I took the lead by lap 3 and finished the race after seven minutes and 26 seconds. I scored 90,000 credits and a 4-Star Roulette Ticket for completing a driving marathon (another 30,000 credits to play with).
Many players complained that their old modified cars started behaving crazy after the recent update, but that's all down to specific setups. I've only installed performance mods on this car but never fiddled with anything beyond that point. Still, it's here where the new physics changes hit me the hardest.
For one, there's a much more intense sense of speed now. It's almost tiresome in certain circumstances, but driving at more than 186 mph (300 kph) is no walk in the park. Even so, I easily blasted past all of my opponents, ultimately finishing 22 seconds ahead of a Jaguar XJ220. So I advise going for a slower car if you want a more intense racing experience here.
As the venue for this challenge is the famous Weatertech Raceway Laguna Seca, I chose an American vehicle for the job: the Chevrolet Corvette Gr.4. I have plenty of experience racing here throughout the years (virtually, of course), and I was sure I could least secure a podium. With 10 laps to go, you'll start from P20. You must remember that tire wear and fuel consumption are two factors to manage throughout the event. I had to refuel after five laps but opted to stay with the same tires despite feeling the wear.
I expected a much tougher challenge, but it was easy. You just need to stay focused for a little over 16 minutes, and you can unlock the remaining cash prize. I did the math, and it took me 55 minutes to earn 1,315,600 credits, not to mention the fun I had going through the weekly challenges. And yes, I know all the money-making methods out there, and I might even review those soon.
Jimny Cup
The Jimny Cup was the only one of the five that wasn't available for me from the get-go. Opening up Menu Book No. 50 will solve that right away. Then I realized I don't own a Jimny, so I got one from Brand Central for 18,000 credits. With 63 hp on tap, it's not the fastest vehicle out there, so I went for a few minor upgrades to improve performance figures.
World Rally Challenge
The World Rally Challenge event was my favorite on this week's list. I love driving at Fishermans Ranch! You'll need a car with 700 PP or less, with Dirt Tires on. I went for my trusty Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak monster, as I can almost drive it with my eyes closed here.
Special Event
Last week's Special Event required honing an Alpine A110 around Brands Hatch. I realized then I needed to upgrade the car to emerge victoriously, which seems like that's the case for this new event. You must purchase the new Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, which you can get from either the Used Car lot or Brand Central for just under 300,000 credits.
Hypercar Parade
Driving at Autodromo de Interlagos is always fun, especially after I experienced it in the Jaguar XJ13 '66 a few months ago. With no real hypercar in my garage yet, I had to resort to my old friend: the modified Corvette ZR1 I had used many times before.
World Touring Car 700
The fifth challenge has been the most difficult for me since I started these reviews. I still had fun racing the Porsche 962 at Autopolis, but it wasn't easy. I thought the World Touring Car 700 event would push me to bring out the steering wheel again, as I had only used the controlled pad throughout the test.
