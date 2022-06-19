I Bet You Didn't Know Dodge Built a Challenger Long Before the Muscle Car Era

More Coverstories:

The Fox Tiny Home Proves There's Room for Luxury Where It Really Matters

Luxury 40 Gooseneck Trailer Home Can Be Considered a "Sleeper" in Every Sense of the Word

On Board Guilty, the Only Superyacht in the World Recognized as Contemporary Art

Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Is All About Hot Wheels, Here Is What’s Coming

When These Valkyries Come, It’s Not Valhalla That Follows, But the U.S. Military