Hyundai Wins 17 Awards From Red Dot, None for Car Design

Hyundai has proudly announced it has been awarded 17 Red Dot Awards. That is a lot of wins, and made us curious. Two of those are "Best of the Best" distinctions, while 15 others are "Winner" distinctions. But what Hyundai models were awarded for their design this year?
Well, it is complicated, as it was Hyundai's brand and communications design that were awarded by the Red Dot.
So, how does that work? Well, Red Dot judged all the technology campaigns on the market and found Hyundai's Little Big e-Motion as Best of Best in the Film and Animation category.
What was that campaign about? It was based on the company's Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control tech, which helps young patients go from their hospital beds to their treatment rooms and back. The same technology was distinguished with a Silver by the 2021 New York Festival Advertising Award committee.
The Ioniq 5's Infotainment system's Jong-e (paper in Korean) theme was also considered to be the Best of Best in the Interface and User Experience category, which marks a first win for the marque in this class. The jurors of the Red Dot awards awarded it with the distinction due to the various interior ambiance settings, the exuberant color gradients, its parametric pixel design elements, and the delicate way all those were put together on a screen.
Fifteen other campaigns and designs from Hyundai were awarded across seven categories of the Red Dot Design Awards for Brands and Communication Design. "This is Us", Hyundai's campaign that shows hope and solidarity to overcome Covid-19, won the Film and Animation category.
The Aqua Theme Design of Hyundai's infotainment system also won a Red Dot Award, which is the second distinction in the field this year for the same element, after it received the iF Design Award.
Hyundai's creative teams were also awarded for their advertising campaigns, like the Q Ambient for the London Eye, but also the H2U campaign.
So, how does that work? Well, Red Dot judged all the technology campaigns on the market and found Hyundai's Little Big e-Motion as Best of Best in the Film and Animation category.
What was that campaign about? It was based on the company's Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control tech, which helps young patients go from their hospital beds to their treatment rooms and back. The same technology was distinguished with a Silver by the 2021 New York Festival Advertising Award committee.
The Ioniq 5's Infotainment system's Jong-e (paper in Korean) theme was also considered to be the Best of Best in the Interface and User Experience category, which marks a first win for the marque in this class. The jurors of the Red Dot awards awarded it with the distinction due to the various interior ambiance settings, the exuberant color gradients, its parametric pixel design elements, and the delicate way all those were put together on a screen.
Fifteen other campaigns and designs from Hyundai were awarded across seven categories of the Red Dot Design Awards for Brands and Communication Design. "This is Us", Hyundai's campaign that shows hope and solidarity to overcome Covid-19, won the Film and Animation category.
The Aqua Theme Design of Hyundai's infotainment system also won a Red Dot Award, which is the second distinction in the field this year for the same element, after it received the iF Design Award.
Hyundai's creative teams were also awarded for their advertising campaigns, like the Q Ambient for the London Eye, but also the H2U campaign.