autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Travel Month  
Car reviews:
 

Hyundai Wins 17 Awards From Red Dot, None for Car Design

Home > News > Industry
24 Aug 2021, 12:08 UTC ·
Hyundai has proudly announced it has been awarded 17 Red Dot Awards. That is a lot of wins, and made us curious. Two of those are "Best of the Best" distinctions, while 15 others are "Winner" distinctions. But what Hyundai models were awarded for their design this year?
19 photos
Hyundai EV Infotainment System Jong-eHyundai EV Station in GangdongLondon Eye IONIQ Brand CampaignHyundai Little Big e-Motion mini carHyundai Motor Studio BusanThe EAVC-equipped mini EV from Hyundai is helping kids on their way to treatment at Barcelona, Spain hospitalThe EAVC-equipped mini EV from Hyundai is helping kids on their way to treatment at Barcelona, Spain hospitalThe EAVC-equipped mini EV from Hyundai is helping kids on their way to treatment at Barcelona, Spain hospitalThe EAVC-equipped mini EV from Hyundai is helping kids on their way to treatment at Barcelona, Spain hospitalThe EAVC-equipped mini EV from Hyundai is helping kids on their way to treatment at Barcelona, Spain hospitalThe EAVC-equipped mini EV from Hyundai is helping kids on their way to treatment at Barcelona, Spain hospitalHyundai's Smallest EV based on 45 ConceptHyundai's Smallest EV based on 45 ConceptHyundai's Smallest EV based on 45 ConceptHyundai's Smallest EV based on 45 ConceptHyundai's Smallest EV based on 45 ConceptHyundai's Smallest EV based on 45 ConceptHyundai's Smallest EV based on 45 Concept
Well, it is complicated, as it was Hyundai's brand and communications design that were awarded by the Red Dot.


So, how does that work? Well, Red Dot judged all the technology campaigns on the market and found Hyundai's Little Big e-Motion as Best of Best in the Film and Animation category.

What was that campaign about? It was based on the company's Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control tech, which helps young patients go from their hospital beds to their treatment rooms and back. The same technology was distinguished with a Silver by the 2021 New York Festival Advertising Award committee.

The Ioniq 5's Infotainment system's Jong-e (paper in Korean) theme was also considered to be the Best of Best in the Interface and User Experience category, which marks a first win for the marque in this class. The jurors of the Red Dot awards awarded it with the distinction due to the various interior ambiance settings, the exuberant color gradients, its parametric pixel design elements, and the delicate way all those were put together on a screen.

Fifteen other campaigns and designs from Hyundai were awarded across seven categories of the Red Dot Design Awards for Brands and Communication Design. "This is Us", Hyundai's campaign that shows hope and solidarity to overcome Covid-19, won the Film and Animation category.

The Aqua Theme Design of Hyundai's infotainment system also won a Red Dot Award, which is the second distinction in the field this year for the same element, after it received the iF Design Award.

Hyundai's creative teams were also awarded for their advertising campaigns, like the Q Ambient for the London Eye, but also the H2U campaign.
Hyundai red dot awards design
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories