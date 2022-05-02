Hyundai Will End Its Projects With Rimac Due to Its Involvement With Porsche

Hyundai and Kia invested $84 million in Rimac in 2019 to have 12% of the Croatian company. They then started to develop new joint projects until Porsche approached Rimac, eventually leading the latter to run Bugatti. It seems Hyundai prefers not to be so close to Porsche and its Croatian partner: sources told Automotive News that the Korean company would stop the projects it had with Rimac.

