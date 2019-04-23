Hyundai Venue N-Line In the Works, Venue N Could Happen Too

Fresh from the world premiere at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, the Venue is up for the N-Line treatment. Chief operating officer Brian Smith let it slip the Venue N “could be” in the works but didn’t give any details in regard to the development or how the higher-ups feel about a hot crossover in the subcompact segment.

Speaking to The Venue is the smallest crossover that Hyundai sells in North America, and similar to the Nissan Kicks, front-wheel drive is the norm. Worse still for customers who’re interested in how the Venue drives, a continuously variable transmission and 120-horsepower engine will have to make do.If these sound familiar to you, that’s because the Venue is the indirect replacement for the Accent Hatchback. Narrower and shorter than the Kona, the all-new model is more or less a competitor to the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross. As far as styling is concerned, it’s obvious that Hyundai wanted to stand out like those leopard-print pants that Rod Stewart made famous.Speaking of hip people, Hyundai says the Venue targets “ urban entrepreneurs ” without defining the demographic. Every marketing and press release about the Venue is full of mumbo-jumbo, and that’s somewhat uncool given the real purpose of the Venue.Over in the United States, Hyundai has been lacking in terms of crossover for a long, long time. During this period, the Tucson and Santa Fe were the automaker’s only crossovers in the passenger car-heavy lineup. American automakers such as Ford, by comparison, are cutting back on conventional cars in order to maximize profit on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.Speaking to Drive.com.au , the Hyundai official said the Venue N-Line would be joined by the Sonata N-Line in the near future. Save for the go-faster design inside and out, don’t expect the Venue N-Line to drive as sporty as it looks. The Venue N, on the other hand, could take inspiration from the i20 N hot hatchback.