Hyundai Veloster N TCR Makes World Debut in Detroit

Just before it sets of to conquer the race tracks of the 2019 International Motor Sports Association Michelin Pilot Challenge series, Hyundai’s most recent race car, the Veloster N TCR, is on display at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit (NAIAS) in what is its first public outing.

19 photos



Both will be about 85 percent identical, and both will be powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that has been tweaked into developing 350 horsepower.



The car weighs 1,285 kg (2,833 pounds), that's including the driver, and comes fitted with AP Racing Cerametallic twin-disc clutch, Sabelt competition seats and six-point harness, a configurable driver’s display, and an engine control unit.



Power is transferred to the road via 10x18-inch Braid wheels, while stopping power comes from six- and two-piston Brembo brake calipers.



“The all-new 2019 Veloster and Veloster N are playful, fun-to-drive cars, and thanks to Bryan and his team we’re excited to introduce them to racing fans across North America,” said in a statement Dean Evans, Hyundai Motor America vice president of marketing.



“In 2018, we won a manufacturer’s championship, so it is great to get back to racing with our proven veterans, a pair of great young drivers, and this brand-new car.”



Teams interesting in buying their own



The car is part of the increased efforts Hyundai is making to become relevant in racing. The company already sells the To take on big names of the series like the Honda Civic Type R TCR, Volkswagen GTI TCR, and the Audi RS3 LMS TCR, the Veloster is available to racing teams across the U.S. through Bryan Herta Autosport, which will field two such cars in the coming season of the Pilot Challenge series.Both will be about 85 percent identical, and both will be powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that has been tweaked into developing 350 horsepower.The car weighs 1,285 kg (2,833 pounds), that's including the driver, and comes fitted with AP Racing Cerametallic twin-disc clutch, Sabelt competition seats and six-point harness, a configurable driver’s display, and an engine control unit.Power is transferred to the road via 10x18-inch Braid wheels, while stopping power comes from six- and two-piston Brembo brake calipers.“The all-new 2019 Veloster and Veloster N are playful, fun-to-drive cars, and thanks to Bryan and his team we’re excited to introduce them to racing fans across North America,” said in a statement Dean Evans, Hyundai Motor America vice president of marketing.“In 2018, we won a manufacturer’s championship, so it is great to get back to racing with our proven veterans, a pair of great young drivers, and this brand-new car.”Teams interesting in buying their own Veloster N TCR can do so by paying $155,000 plus shipping and expect delivery starting March 2019.The car is part of the increased efforts Hyundai is making to become relevant in racing. The company already sells the i30 N TCR race car to teams across the world.