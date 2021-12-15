James Webb Telescope Had First Date With Ariane 5 Rocket, They’re a Match

5 Rugged-Looking 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT Is All Show With No Extra Go

4 Hyundai i30 N Set Loose at the Nurburgring, Beats the Mighty Ford Focus RS

3 Hyundai Releases Major Redesign of Its iPhone and Android App

1 Hyundai Reveals U.S. Prices for IONIQ 5 EV and They're Lower Than Expected

More on this:

Hyundai Unveils Mobile Eccentric Droid Platform for High Stability Tasks

Hyundai has just unveiled the Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), a small mobility platform powered by cutting-edge robotics technology. The MobED will make its global debut at CES 2022, where the carmaker will present its vision for robotics as a segment. 6 photos



The MobED measures 67 cm (26.3 inches) in length, 60 cm (23.6 inches) in width, 33 cm (13 inches) in height and weighs 50 kg (110 lbs). Its wheelbase can expand to 65 cm (25.6 inches) for optimum stability at higher speeds or scale back to 45 cm (17.7 inches) for low-speed maneuvers. The MobED can reach a top speed of 30 kph (18 mph), while its 2- kWh battery allows for roughly four hours of driving on a single charge.



“We have developed the MobED platform to overcome the limitations of existing indoor guide and service robots while maximizing its usability in cities by dramatically improving the platform’s overall mobility,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab. “We are also looking ahead to assess how potential users of MobED will further expand their needs and use for this type of technology.”



Each wheel features three motors that provide power and precise steering, while also controlling the so-called posture of the platform, which by the way, can be used for various deliveries, guiding and of course, filming equipment. It can also be used for service robots, capable of both indoor and outdoor operations, as a This platform boasts an innovative design arrangement, with a flat and rectangular body, flanked by four large wheels. It also comes with an independent suspension that enables it to ride smoothly even on inclined and uneven roads or surfaces – like through complex urban environments , where the platform can freely adjust its wheelbase and steering angles.The MobED measures 67 cm (26.3 inches) in length, 60 cm (23.6 inches) in width, 33 cm (13 inches) in height and weighs 50 kg (110 lbs). Its wheelbase can expand to 65 cm (25.6 inches) for optimum stability at higher speeds or scale back to 45 cm (17.7 inches) for low-speed maneuvers. The MobED can reach a top speed of 30 kph (18 mph), while its 2-battery allows for roughly four hours of driving on a single charge.“We have developed the MobED platform to overcome the limitations of existing indoor guide and service robots while maximizing its usability in cities by dramatically improving the platform’s overall mobility,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab. “We are also looking ahead to assess how potential users of MobED will further expand their needs and use for this type of technology.”Each wheel features three motors that provide power and precise steering, while also controlling the so-called posture of the platform, which by the way, can be used for various deliveries, guiding and of course, filming equipment. It can also be used for service robots, capable of both indoor and outdoor operations, as a mobility device for the elderly or the disabled (once it becomes certified for people to mount it), or as a stroller/generic leisure vehicle.

load press release