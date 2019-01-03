Hyundai to Show Walking Car at CES 2019

Less than a week separates us from the moment when the Consumer Electronics Show opens its gates at the Las Vegas Convention Center; less than a week left until we get to see all the technological wonders developers have been working all this past year.

For the 2019 CES, we’ve already learned of the



As the new year is slowly gaining its momentum, Kia’s partner,



Hyundai’s Elevate is, in fact, a pod of some sorts that rides not on four wheels, but on four articulated legs that end in wheels. From the limited amount of info made public by the South Koreans, we understand this machine can roll just like any other car, but also walk on types of terrain usually not vehicle-friendly.



This walking capability of the Elevate makes it a perfect tool for rescue missions or as part of emergency services, as Hyundai hints in the photo it released this week. The legs of the thing are supposed to move with “the power of robotics” to “take people where no vehicle has been before.”



