Hyundai to Show Walking Car at CES 2019

3 Jan 2019
Less than a week separates us from the moment when the Consumer Electronics Show opens its gates at the Las Vegas Convention Center; less than a week left until we get to see all the technological wonders developers have been working all this past year.
For the auto industry, CES has become in recent years the best place to show off new tech, mainly because of the increasing importance of infotainment and assistive technologies now deployed in cars. Occasionally, carmakers show the cars themselves at the event as well, and even concepts.

For the 2019 CES, we’ve already learned of the BMW Vision iNext and the virtual drives it will be conducting in Las Vegas, of the Mercedes-Benz CLA grand reveal of-of Kia’s emotion-reading artificial intelligence.

As the new year is slowly gaining its momentum, Kia’s partner, Hyundai, announced this week its premiere for CES: the Hyundai Elevate concept vehicle, a machine meant to both roll and... walk.

Hyundai’s Elevate is, in fact, a pod of some sorts that rides not on four wheels, but on four articulated legs that end in wheels. From the limited amount of info made public by the South Koreans, we understand this machine can roll just like any other car, but also walk on types of terrain usually not vehicle-friendly.

This walking capability of the Elevate makes it a perfect tool for rescue missions or as part of emergency services, as Hyundai hints in the photo it released this week. The legs of the thing are supposed to move with “the power of robotics” to “take people where no vehicle has been before.”

The concept is, of course, electric, but no info on actual capabilities was released. On Monday, January 7, Hyundai will spill all the beans on the Elevate and reveal the first design concept and prototype in Las Vegas.
