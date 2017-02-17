autoevolution

Hyundai Teases New i30 Wagon Ahead Of Geneva Reveal

 
17 Feb 2017, 16:49 UTC ·
by
After the five-door hatchback, Hyundai is set to one-up the i30 with the family-oriented longroof variant. The all-new Hyundai i30 Wagon will make its public outing on March 7, in Geneva.
A single teaser image is all we have until then, plus a flurry of photos of a production-ready prototype spied near Hyundai Motor Europe’s Technical Center in Rüsselsheim. From a visual standpoint, the i30 Wagon is as predictable as they come. “An elongated hatchback” is the best way to describe it, though the i30 Wagon is far from being an uninspiring car.

The ultra-thin D-pillars and the sharp curvature of the rear quarter window are strong pointers that Hyundai tried its best to imbue a little bit of excitement into this daddy-mobile. The LED-accented headlights and rear lamps are satisfying too, as are the black-painted side mirror caps.

As far as the interior is concerned, go figure what the i30 Wagon holds in store. Beyond the dashboard and numbers of seats, the i30 Wagon will break the mould set by the hatchback with a bigger trunk. Considering that the former- and current-gen i30 pride themselves on 378 and 395 liters of cargo capacity with the rear seats up, the 2018 Hyundai i30 Wagon should up the ante by 4.5 percent from the current-generation model’s 528 liters.

Depending on the market, the engine range will mirror that of the i30 hatchback. Starting with a 1.4-liter MPI with 100 PS (99 horsepower) under its belt, the lineup continues with a 1.0 T-GDI, 1.4 T-GDI, and a 1.6-liter turbo diesel. The CRDi mill has a base tune of 95 PS (94 horsepower).

Following these two, the i30 family will welcome the i30 N in the second half of 2017. The hot hatchback will pack as many as 275 PS (271 horsepower) from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, plus an electronically-controlled front limited-slip differential. Early next year, the South Korean automaker will add a fourth model to the lineup in the form of the i30 Fastback.
