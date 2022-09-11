Hyundai SUV Catalytic Converter Stolen From Dealership Parking Lot, Dealer Blames Victim

Recently, a 2010 Hyundai Veracruz owner left her car parked outside an Ontario, Canada, Hyundai dealership to have it serviced. When no one was around, someone managed to steal her catalytic converter from underneath the car. The Hyundai dealer refused to take responsibility, but the manufacturer stepped in and took care of everything.
The widespread cases of catalytic converters stolen from cars don’t seem to go anywhere fast. Following last summer’s theft spree, some cars still remain a target.
In this case, it happened right on a Hyundai dealership property. How is that possible in 2022 with high-tech surveillance, you might ask? Well, the dealer had no security systems in place. He openly admitted to that, despite also confessing to at least one other theft on the dealership’s property before.
Even so, the property owner took no precautions whatsoever, not even something as rudimentary as putting up a fence around the dealership with a gate installed, so they could lock up after-hours.
To add insult to injury, the dealer claimed that thefts were not something they could control, and that the victim should take the blame for it. Luckily, Hyundai stepped up to the plate and admitted that when a customer’s car is on their property, the dealership is responsible for what happens to the vehicle.
The owner had her Veracruz towed to another dealer to have the catalytic converter replaced and she was provided a rental vehicle for an entire week. When the SUV was returned, the owner noticed they had the interior and exterior detailed, but the cherry on top was the $500 gas card that sweetened the entire deal. She was very happy with what they had done when the entire ordeal was finally over.
Now, in case you’re not up to speed with these thefts, the main reason thieves are after the catalytic converters is to sell them to a possible trafficker. Inside the car component, there is an extremely rare metal, rhodium, which sells for $15,300 per ounce or $492 per gram.
