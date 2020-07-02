Hyundai Still Has Faith in a Hydrogen Future, Presents It at Dedicated Show

More on this:

1 This Is Why Fuel Cell EVs Are Much Better Than Battery-Powered Ones

2 Hyundai Nexo Drives BTS to the 2020 Grammys for Historic Performance

3 Hyundai Breaks Record for Longest Distance Driven in a Hydrogen-powered Vehicle

4 Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune Concept Can Be Anything But an Airplane

5 High-Speed Trains of the 1930s and Art Deco Become Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune Concept