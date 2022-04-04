Hyundai Sonata and Genesis G70 Recalled Because the Trunk Emergency Release May Fail

Back in February 2022, Hyundai Motor America issued a Quality Information Report over a trending rate of claims related to the inability to open the trunk on certain Sonata and Sonata Hybrid vehicles. The investigation was escalated to the Technical Review Committee for further analysis, which discovered that the pawl material of the trunk latch can’t withstand environmental conditions involving high ambient temperatures.
The pawl material used on Sonata-equipped trunk latches was changed in April 2020, according to Hyundai. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, similar pawls were installed in certain Genesis G70 vehicles produced for the 2019 MY.
A damaged trunk latch pawl may compromise the operation of the emergency release lever, which results in a noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 401. Based on these findings, Hyundai didn’t have a choice but to recall a grand total of 63,461 vehicles. The company is aware of at least 169 reports in the U.S. market alone. No injuries have been related to the recall condition as per the South Korean automaker.
The recalled population comprises the 2020 model year Sonatas built from October 22nd, 2019, through April 30th, 2020, and the 2019 model year Genesis G70s built from May 2nd, 2018, and May 7th, 2019. The faulty trunk latch assembly comes from South Korean supplier Pyeong Hwa Automotive.
Owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first class mail on May 20th, the same day authorized retailers will be informed of the remedy. As expected, the remedy component is a trunk latch base pawl that contains improved material, which increases resistance to thermal contraction.
Currently priced from $24,350 excluding destination charge, the combustion-engined Sonata is joined by the $27,200 Hybrid and the go-faster N Line that retails at $33,600 before taxes. Over at Genesis, the G70 can be had from $37,775 with rear-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbo. The V6 powerplant with all-wheel drive is presently listed at a pretty reasonable $44,450.
