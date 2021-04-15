Hyundai Settles on Transmission for the 2022 WRC Hybrid Racer

It’s no secret these days that Hyundai still remains committed to making a splash on the racing scene. The South Koreans already announced they’re going all in for the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), shooting for the title and hoping to snatch it by means of a brand new hybrid racer.
To be based on the i20 N road car, the future WRC contender is still under development, and this week the carmaker announced it decided on who will be making and supplying parts of the powertrain that will go into the vehicle.
Getting its bearings based on the results it achieved with the i20 R5, Hyundai said the future car’s transmission would be manufactured by British company Ricardo. No exact details on the tranny to be used were provided, but its possible capabilities are already previewed by the Ricardo tech already deployed on other racing Hyundais.
The i20 N Rally2, for instance, uses Ricardo hardware, namely a 5-speed sequential gearbox and differential units, and that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable time, as per the announcement made.
“I am confident, therefore, that we will offer HMSG a very strong technical solution to support their bid for the World Rally Championship title in 2022 and beyond, while also building on the proven success of the i20 with the transmission for the next generation Rally2 car,” said in a statement Martin Starkey, Managing Director of Ricardo Performance Products Division.
Hyundai joined WRC seven seasons ago (the current one is the eight), and in the time that has passed since debut, two manufacturers’ titles went the South Korean’s way. Plans are even greater in the coming seasons, as aside for gunning for the WRC title, Hyundai also takes part in the inaugural Pure ETCR championship later this year with the Veloster N ETCR.
