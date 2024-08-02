Hyundai's Refreshed 2025 i30 N Hot Hatch Costs $50K Down Under

After the refresh it received last month, the 2025 Hyundai i30 N is gearing up for launch in Australia. The automaker's local arm has announced the pricing and specification of the hot hatch, which will be introduced locally this month (August 2024).
The model comes in two specifications dubbed the N and N Premium. Pricing starts at AU$50,000 (equaling US$32,605) and AU$53,500 (US$34,890), respectively for cars fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. The 8sp DCT variants are priced identically, as the auto 'box is a no-cost option.
But how does it stack up next to one of its biggest rivals in the segment, the Volkswagen Golf GTI? The German company's official Australian website reveals that this hot hatch is available from $59,990 (US$39,120) and comes with a 7sp DSG, packing a 241 hp (245 ps/180 kW) 2.0L engine.
Picking the most affordable version of the 2025 Hyundai i30 N will get you an adjustable suspension, a rear stiffness bar, the typical N appointments on the outside, 19-inch forged alloys, LED lighting units, electric side mirror folding with turn signals and puddle lights, courtesy lights, and a temporary spare wheel.
Building on the regular Hyundai i30 N, the i30 N Premium adds more gear, like the solar windscreen and front door windows, N Light bucket seats for the passenger and driver, leather-accented and Alcantara upholstery, heated steering wheel, and heated front seats. As an option, this model can also be fitted with a panoramic sunroof, which bumps the RRP by AU$2,000 (US$1,305). Premium paint finishes are AU$595 (US$390) on both cars.
As part of the safety gear, the hot hatch comes with multi-collision braking, driver attention warning, lane keeping and lane following assists, intelligent speed limit assist, high-bean assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, safe exit warning, blindspot collision avoidance, rearview monitor with parking guidance, front and rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring, and others.
The two trim levels have no mechanical differences, as both feature the same engine. The 2.0-liter four-banger hasn't been updated for the mid-cycle refresh, and it still pumps out 276 hp (280 ps/206 kW) and 289 pound-foot (392 Nm) of torque. As stated above, it is available with an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch or a six-speed manual transmission.
Hyundai offers the 2025 i30 N hot hatch with a 5-year/unlimited kilometer warranty, as well as exclusive service pricing with no hidden fees, a roadside support plan, and a sat-nav update plan via the company's iCare program.
But how does it stack up next to one of its biggest rivals in the segment, the Volkswagen Golf GTI? The German company's official Australian website reveals that this hot hatch is available from $59,990 (US$39,120) and comes with a 7sp DSG, packing a 241 hp (245 ps/180 kW) 2.0L engine.
Picking the most affordable version of the 2025 Hyundai i30 N will get you an adjustable suspension, a rear stiffness bar, the typical N appointments on the outside, 19-inch forged alloys, LED lighting units, electric side mirror folding with turn signals and puddle lights, courtesy lights, and a temporary spare wheel.
This model is also equipped with dual screens (10.25-inch each), LED interior lighting, USB-C ports, electrochromic rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, six-speaker audio, leather-wrapped gear shifter and steering wheel, dual-zone A/C, rear privacy windows, and smart key with push-button start. A plethora of safety features is also on deck.
Building on the regular Hyundai i30 N, the i30 N Premium adds more gear, like the solar windscreen and front door windows, N Light bucket seats for the passenger and driver, leather-accented and Alcantara upholstery, heated steering wheel, and heated front seats. As an option, this model can also be fitted with a panoramic sunroof, which bumps the RRP by AU$2,000 (US$1,305). Premium paint finishes are AU$595 (US$390) on both cars.
As part of the safety gear, the hot hatch comes with multi-collision braking, driver attention warning, lane keeping and lane following assists, intelligent speed limit assist, high-bean assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, safe exit warning, blindspot collision avoidance, rearview monitor with parking guidance, front and rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring, and others.
The two trim levels have no mechanical differences, as both feature the same engine. The 2.0-liter four-banger hasn't been updated for the mid-cycle refresh, and it still pumps out 276 hp (280 ps/206 kW) and 289 pound-foot (392 Nm) of torque. As stated above, it is available with an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch or a six-speed manual transmission.
Hyundai offers the 2025 i30 N hot hatch with a 5-year/unlimited kilometer warranty, as well as exclusive service pricing with no hidden fees, a roadside support plan, and a sat-nav update plan via the company's iCare program.