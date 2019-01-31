autoevolution

Hyundai's 2019 Super Bowl Commercial "The Elevator" Features Jason Bateman

Hyundai's 2019 Big Game ad is not about which car you should buy, but about how easy and safe it is to do it through their Features Shopper Assurance, a program that's supposed to streamline the whole experience. The commercial has just been released, and it's pretty funny.
Once again, we have a car commercial without cars. Because unless it's a drifting Camaro (which you can't show), people aren't going to be that interested anyway. The 60-second Hyundai ad is supposed to air during the first quarter and puts the spotlight on Jason Bateman, who stars as an elevator operator in a building full of life’s most horrible situations.

A young couple gets on said elevator and explains they are going car shopping, which Bateman says is on the bottom floor, suggesting it's worse than “Root Canal,” “Middle Seat,” and “The Talk." It's way funnier than it sounds, we promise. It's even got some suggested nudity at the end, though it's not something you'll want to be revealed.

The ride eventually reaches the car-buying floor, which appears to be a strange Honda dealership with blaring music and inflatable “air dancers.” But the couple says they're buying though Hyundai's fancy new system, so Bateman takes them to the top floor where they're shown the brand-new Palisade SUV.

It's a gigantic model that measures 196.1 inches long, 77.8 inches wide, and 68.9 inches tall, which means you're going to see it up against the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot or the VW Atlas. This feature-rich SUV comes with up to eight seats, 16 cupholders, two for each passenger, as well as seven USB ports.

“We understand that shopping for a new car is typically something people don’t look forward to,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “However, our dealers are using Shopper Assurance as a north star in helping evolve and improve the retail experience. This year’s Super Bowl spot communicates the program in a fun, lighthearted way that viewers will relate to.”

