Hyundai Retires Elantra GT and Elantra GT N Line in the U.S. for the 2021 MY

Every new model year is always full of surprises in the automotive world. Hyundai is no exception as the Asian carmaker has revealed the updated list of changes for its U.S. operations. The summary includes a cohort of carryovers, some new additions and – unfortunately – a couple of retirements. The Elantra GT hatchback is biting the dust in America because of the market success of crossover models, while the sporty Elantra GT N Line will be replaced with the recently teased Elantra N Line.
We saw the first official images of the still-in-development 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line and call us impressed. As such, we are not going to shed any tears for the quickly departed Elantra GT N Line. We are not even feeling deeply sorry for the Elantra GT which gets the ax because more profitable models are being pushed front and center – specifically it is making way for an “expanded SUV lineup that includes Venue and Kona.”
Of course, Hyundai’s most important 2021 model year introduction is the all-new Elantra sedan lineup. It will consist of the 2021 Elantra, the Elantra Hybrid and the first Elantra N Line. The automaker’s compact offering is among the freshest on the market in terms of styling, borrowing heavily from the larger Sonata and bringing to the U.S. market a four-door-coupe “Parametric Dynamics” theme.
It also arrives with the model’s first hybrid powertrain good for 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb. ft. of torque from the pairing of a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with a 32-kW permanent-magnet electric motor and a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32 kWh. With it, the company is targeting an estimated combined fuel rating of at least 50 mpg.
Other changes across the Hyundai lineup include the carryover of the Sonata ICE (internal combustion) and Hybrid. The latter stays unchanged from the preceding model year while the 2021 Sonata line greets new options such as 19-inch wheels and tires, Safe Exit Warning and a 6-way power passenger seat (the latter only when selecting the Limited grade).
The list of carryovers from the 2020 to the 2021 model years also includes the Accent, Veloster, Ioniq, Venue, Kona and Kona Electric, Tucson, as well as the fuel cell Nexo. Of note, the Veloster N has received various product enhancements, the Kona SUV arrives for 2021 in a special Night Edition, the Santa Fe has received additional upgrades, and the Palisade can be ordered with the luxurious Calligraphy trim.
