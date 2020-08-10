Hyundai Retires Elantra GT and Elantra GT N Line in the U.S. for the 2021 MY

Every new model year is always full of surprises in the automotive world. Hyundai is no exception as the Asian carmaker has revealed the updated list of changes for its U.S. operations. The summary includes a cohort of carryovers, some new additions and – unfortunately – a couple of retirements. The Elantra GT hatchback is biting the dust in America because of the market success of crossover models, while the sporty Elantra GT N Line will be replaced with the recently teased Elantra N Line.

