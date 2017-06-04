autoevolution

Hyundai Releases 2018 Santa Fe Sport Pricing, Adds New Trim Level

 
4 Jun 2017, 12:38 UTC ·
by
Introduced for the 2013 model year and updated for 2017, the five-seat Santa Fe Sport is now entering 2018 with a suite of minor updates. The most interesting add-on is the so-called Value, a trim level that was designed with the discerning sport utility vehicle buyer in mind.
Slotted just above the entry-level Santa Fe Sport 2.4, the Value can be had in both front- and all-wheel-drive flavors ($26,850 and $28,400, respectively, without $895 destination). The $1,900 difference over the base model goes on a flurry of standard features, including heated power mirrors, power windows with auto-up/down, push-button start and proximity key, dual automatic temperature control, 7.0-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus SiriusXM.

The list is continued by front fog lights and roof side rails, LED daytime running lights, heated front seats, power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and Hyundai Blue Link Connected Car System. Whichever way you look at it, the Santa Fe Sport Value is genuinely well-equipped for a mid-size crossover at this particular price point.

Customers who would prefer something punchier than the free-breathing 2.4-liter engine will have to pony up at least $31,350 for the Santa Fe Sport with the 2.0-liter turbo four-banger. Output-wise, the difference is sizable: 185 versus 240 ponies.

In the case of the three-row Santa Fe, the 3.3-liter V6 soldiers on with 290 horsepower on tap. Regardless of engine, all variants are gifted with a six-speed automatic transmission. In the case of all-wheel drive models, a windshield wiper de-icer and Active Cornering Control are on the menu as well.

As with every other Hyundai vehicle sold in the United States, the 2018 Santa Fe Sport is covered by the Hyundai Assurance program. More to the point, you’re looking at 5 years or 60,000 miles of fully-transferable limited warranty. For the powertrain, the automaker offers 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. What’s more, customers also benefit from five years’ worth of complimentary Roadside Assistance.
