Hyundai Recalls Santa Cruz, Santa Fe Because Turbo Oil Supply Pipe May Leak

Part of the Hyundai Theta III engine architecture, the 2.5-liter Smartstream T-GDi four-cylinder turbo has been recalled stateside over a production issue. Manufactured by Korea Flange Co. in South Korea, the oil supply pipe may leak due to insufficient material thickness in the forging mold.
Hyundai notified the safety boffins of this condition on March 14th, following an inspection of newly built vehicles with cracks on the aforementioned pipe. The oil may find its way onto adjoining components in the engine bay. In the worst-case scenario, customers may experience a vehicle fire although the manufacturer isn’t aware of any thermal events.
No fewer than 16 vehicles were delivered to dealers prior to Hyundai’s investigation, all produced between March 2nd and March 7th. These vehicles comprise 11 units of the Santa Cruz unibody pickup truck and 5 units of the Santa Fe mid-size sport utility vehicle with the 2.5-liter mill.
Part number 282402S304 will be replaced with the same component produced to the correct material specification, free of any cracks or abrasions. Dealers and owners will be notified of the recall on May 27th.
Named after the largest city of Santa Cruz County in Northern California, the crossover-based pickup is available from $24,140 for the non-turbo engine that produces 191 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm. The turbo version levels up to 281 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm) from 1,700 to 4,000 rpm.
Hyundai quotes 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) as the towing capacity for the non-turbo model while payload tops 1,753 pounds (795 kilograms). The turbocharged AWD model tows up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).
The Santa Fe is available from $27,400 excluding destination charge. The Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid retail at $33,900 and $39,500. The latter flaunts a federal tax credit of up to $6,587 and an electric range of 30 miles (48 kilometers) thanks to a 12.4-kWh battery and a 90-hp electric motor.
