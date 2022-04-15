Hyundai Recalls Nexo Over Potential Hydrogen Leak

A pioneer of the fuel-cell vehicle, Hyundai also happens to be a favorite of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This recall, for example, stems from the inlet receptacle filter of the Nexo FCEV.
Last month, Hyundai became aware of a South Korea-specification Nexo that caught fire after refueling. The automaker discovered that material from the inlet receptacle filter detached shortly after refueling, allowing hydrogen to slowly leak out the receptacle into the fuel filler compartment.
The driver noted a weird noise coming from the rear of the vehicle, which is why they investigated this abnormality by opening the fuel filler door. It is believed that discharged static electricity ignited the hydrogen in the fuel filler compartment, and the subsequent fire was promptly extinguished within seconds by the hydrogen refueling station’s fire suppression system.
Days later, Hyundai learned from the supplier of the inlet receptacle of an epoxy-bonded prototype filter in place of the laser-welded standard filter. The name of the supplier who made such a stupid mistake? That would be Motonic Corporation of South Korea. Based on this information, the manufacturer decided that a recall encompassing 54 vehicles is necessary.
The Nexos in question were all produced for the 2019 model year between August 10th, 2018 and December 17th, 2018. Owners and dealers will be notified on June 6th, and the remedy is pretty obvious. The hydrogen fuel inlet receptacle will be replaced with a standard-issue assembly that meets the original specification for use in the compact-sized sport utility vehicle.
Vehicles that aren’t covered by warranty are recalled as well. What’s more, those who fixed their Nexos out of pocket are eligible for reimbursement.
Still a niche alternative to battery-electric vehicles, the Nexo is currently available from $59,435 excluding taxes and rebates. Only available with front-wheel drive, the Nexo is estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency at 380 miles (which is 612 kilometers) between hydrogen fill-ups.
