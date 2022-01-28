Hyundai Now Official Sponsor of NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers

Hyundai is officially a founding partner of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Inglewood’s premiere sports and entertainment destination. The carmaker’s new multi-year deal also includes YouTube Theater, American Airlines Plaza, plus both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers NFL teams.
Going forward, Hyundai will display the all-new and fully electric IONIQ 5, as well as the recently announced Hyundai Home clean energy ecosystem, while sponsoring no fewer than 60 vehicle charging stations across the Hollywood Park campus.
“Being an official vehicle sponsor of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, along with the Rams and Chargers, provides us a tremendous opportunity to communicate about our products and future mobility innovations,” said Hyundai Motor America CO, Angela Zepeda. “Those attending games or events will not miss the Hyundai branding, while learning more about our commitment to a zero emissions future.”
During Rams and Chargers home games, Hyundai branding will be seen throughout the stadium, including on the massive Infinity Screen by Samsung, the largest video board ever created in sports. Hyundai will also have fan giveaways, plus Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicle displays in American Airlines Plaza.
“SoFi Stadium is right up the freeway from our North American headquarters in Southern California, so it made perfect sense for us to have a significant presence at the stadium, throughout Hollywood Park and with both teams,” said Erik Thomas, marketing exec for Hyundai Motor America.
Aside from being the official vehicle partner of the NFL, Hyundai also holds individual sponsorship deals with several teams: Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and now LA’s own Rams and Chargers.
Quick reminder, the Rams are still alive in this year’s playoffs and are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Round. The winner of that game will go to the Super Bowl where they will play the winner between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
