Hyundai Nexo Hydrogen Gas Detection Sensors May Fail, Recall Issued

Previously called back over the inlet receptacle filter that may detach, the Nexo has been recalled again for a similar issue. On this occasion, the hydrogen gas detection sensors may fail to detect fuel leaks.
Hyundai became aware of the problem in January, when it received information regarding a manufacturing change implemented by the supplier. Based in South Korea, the peeps at Sejong increased the platinum particle size on the hydrogen gas detection sensors’ catalyst components.
Headquarters informed Hyundai Motor America of this problem, which prompted a review of available field information for potential incidents in the United States. The automaker isn’t aware of any incidents or injuries.
Laboratory testing confirmed that the smaller platinum particle size on the sensor catalysts allowed for silicon to accumulate on the catalyst surface, creating a film that lowered the ability to detect hydrogen gas concentration. Hyundai says that owners may continue driving, but recommends parking the Nexo outside and away from structures until their vehicles are fixed.
The remedy sensors are produced with catalysts containing sufficiently-sized platinum particles according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The larger particles were implemented into the supplier’s manufacturing process in October 2021.
A grand total of 922 vehicles are called back in the United States of America. Produced between August 2018 and June 2021, these vehicles were sold for the 2019 through 2021 model years. Owner notifications will be carried out in June, and obviously enough, dealers will be tasked with replacing the faulty hydrogen gas detection sensors with redesigned units.
Not exactly a big seller in this part of the world, the Nexo has limited appeal due to its ridiculously high sticker price and the scarcity of hydrogen fuel stations. Currently priced at $59,435 excluding destination charge, which makes it pricier than the Ioniq 5, the front-driven crossover is rated at 161 horsepower, 291 pound-feet (395 Nm), and 380 miles (612 kilometers) of range.
