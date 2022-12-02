Hyundai N Vision 74 Received Instant Icon Status at the Annual TopGear.com Awards

The "rolling lab" N Vision 74 model from Hyundai managed to grab one of the most prestigious prizes from the TopGear.com Awards. Regarded as the "world-first high-performance hydrogen hybrid," it was named an "Instant Icon." Other fancy descriptions were thrown at it, like having a "jaw-dropping design," or "outshining cars."
The first time the N Vision 74 was introduced to the public was earlier this year. Hyundai's vision (pun intended) was brought to life out of their need to produce an experimental technology vehicle that combined the company's fuel cell-hybrid architecture with a unique body form that has both modern and retro looks. Sort of like an aesthetic union between the past and future, if you will.
The design is meant as a tribute to the Pony Coupe concept designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. The N Vision 74 designers brag about how they've added another technological step with its 62 kWh battery, in combination with using the integrated hydrogen fuel cell stacks that feed electricity directly to motors.
This supposedly allows the car to improve the optimum load of the batteries, and together with three independent cooling channels, they can function within the optimum temperature range for consistent power delivery, over longer periods of time. Basically what this means is that the N Vision 74 has a pretty sweet battery cooling system.
Spec-wise, the vehicle can produce up to 500 kW of power which translates to 670 horsepower (680 ps). Furthermore, it can produce 1,220 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. They didn't mention how fast it can go from 0-60 mph (96.5 kph), but it apparently can reach speeds up to 155.3 mph (250 kph). Its driving range should be over 373 miles (600 km), and it also can refuel up to 80% in five minutes.
The car was so appreciated by the judging panel that they said it "didn’t need an exhibition hall to shine. Its digital launch dropped jaws onto keyboards worldwide and demonstrates the endearingly humble confidence the Korean carmakers are rich in right now, as the insecure European old guard scramble to remain relevant. In more ways than one, it’s a showstopper.”
