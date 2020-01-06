Hyundai N Roadster Looks Like a Porsche 718 Boxster Killer

People don't want sports cars, they want crossovers and EVs. Bull. Ever since the Supra came out, that's what everybody is talking about, and it's not even a real Toyota.
Japanese automakers have always been the best at undercutting the Germans, offering something that's potentially more reliable for less money. This culminates with epic Ferrari slayers like the NSX, but we're pretty happy with your average 2-liter with a manual.
Hyundai has done a lot of growing in the past decade. It's launched a separate luxury brand while also having the pluckiest performance division ever.
We're talking about Hyundai N, which gave us the i30 N hatchback, the Veloster N and is readying some cool N-Line products as well.Hyundai N wants sports cars
In a recent interview, the now-famous BMW M expatriate Albert Biermann hinted that N sports cars could eventually happen.
"As you’ll see in the near future, there are no specific financial limits to what kind of cars we will make. If I think it’s the right time to make a mid-engined N car that can rival a Porsche, and when we think it’s the right time to make that car, we will make it. It’s that simple. Maybe the powertrain might be a bit different to a conventional Porsche’s, but philosophically there are no limits. As I say, we really are just at the beginning," he told Evo.
Over the years, Hyundai has made a number of prototypes and concepts, some of which were Velosters with the engine in the wrong place.
But if you're curious to see a real Hyundai rival to the 911 or 718, look no further than this set of rendering by Korean artist Yeonjoon Park.
We feel that there's a chance, albeit a small one, that Biermann has already seen these photos and liked them. Obviously, it takes more than pretty pictures to take on Porsche, but we think somebody should put them in their place.
Cayman and Boxster prices have really gotten out of hand, and there's no real rear-engined alternative from Toyota (think MR2). The N Roadster looks just like a 718 series model from the back. However, it sports a folding metal roof and a slightly longer nose, a bit like the old SLK and Z4.
The powertrain discussion is a purely theoretical one. However, luck would have it that Hyundai makes a 275 horsepower 2-liter turbo and a 2.5-liter turbo that will crack 300, maybe more with a hardcore setup. Those are the displacements of the two 718 models, though they obviously have boxer engine setups.
Hyundai has done a lot of growing in the past decade. It's launched a separate luxury brand while also having the pluckiest performance division ever.
We're talking about Hyundai N, which gave us the i30 N hatchback, the Veloster N and is readying some cool N-Line products as well.Hyundai N wants sports cars
In a recent interview, the now-famous BMW M expatriate Albert Biermann hinted that N sports cars could eventually happen.
"As you’ll see in the near future, there are no specific financial limits to what kind of cars we will make. If I think it’s the right time to make a mid-engined N car that can rival a Porsche, and when we think it’s the right time to make that car, we will make it. It’s that simple. Maybe the powertrain might be a bit different to a conventional Porsche’s, but philosophically there are no limits. As I say, we really are just at the beginning," he told Evo.
Over the years, Hyundai has made a number of prototypes and concepts, some of which were Velosters with the engine in the wrong place.
But if you're curious to see a real Hyundai rival to the 911 or 718, look no further than this set of rendering by Korean artist Yeonjoon Park.
We feel that there's a chance, albeit a small one, that Biermann has already seen these photos and liked them. Obviously, it takes more than pretty pictures to take on Porsche, but we think somebody should put them in their place.
Cayman and Boxster prices have really gotten out of hand, and there's no real rear-engined alternative from Toyota (think MR2). The N Roadster looks just like a 718 series model from the back. However, it sports a folding metal roof and a slightly longer nose, a bit like the old SLK and Z4.
The powertrain discussion is a purely theoretical one. However, luck would have it that Hyundai makes a 275 horsepower 2-liter turbo and a 2.5-liter turbo that will crack 300, maybe more with a hardcore setup. Those are the displacements of the two 718 models, though they obviously have boxer engine setups.