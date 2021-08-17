Hyundai Motor Group Set to Launch Electric City Car in 2023

2 Hyundai Debuts Hydrogen Charging System at World's First Touring Race for EVs

Hyundai Motor Group will have at least one electric city car in its portfolio in 2023. The news does not come from Hyundai or its sister brand Kia, but from a supplier that serves the Korean conglomerate. The supplier announced the news through a press release, and thanks to it we have the specs of the electric powertrain. 37 photos



The unit has an integrated permanent magnet rotor and can be had with an optional ePark lock system. Other automakers might choose the setup for their future hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles, thanks to its packaging advantage. Instead of having an electric motor that needs to be mated to a transmission, the integrated electric drive unit features both in a compact package.



While the new integrated electric drive model is suitable for hybrids, the press release specifically mentions an A-segment electric vehicle from the Hyundai Motor Group as the first recipient. The unit has a continuous power output of 80 kW (107 hp) but can reach a peak power of 135 kW (181 hp). However, Hyundai might not offer that much power for a city car, but limit the output to conserve available driving range with a smaller battery.



The first integrated electric drive unit from BorgWarner is called iDM 146 and operates at 400V, just like the



The upcoming city car from the Hyundai Motor Group is set for launch in 2023, and it has the potential to replace the



Editor's note: Photo gallery shows the current Hyundai i10, which is the smallest production car in Hyundai's current line-up. Photo gallery shows the current Hyundai i10, which is the smallest production car in Hyundai's current line-up.

