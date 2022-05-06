Hyundai Looking to Build Star Wars-Like Walking Robots at New R&D Lab in Montana

Hyundai's New Horizons Studio (NHS) will open a new R&D center in Bozeman, Montana for the development of so-called Ultimate Mobility Vehicles (UMVs). The new facility will support prototyping, field testing and application development for upcoming smart mobility solutions.
The first order of business is to build machines for future buyers who need to travel over terrain that would prove too challenging for conventional passenger vehicles. They’ll start with an uncrewed transforming intelligent ground excursion robot, followed by a larger (about the size of a two-person ATV) vehicle with robotic legs that looks like something straight out of Star Wars.
The latter vehicle, inspired by the Elevate concept from CES 2021, could potentially climb over extremely difficult terrain and even save lives as a first responder during various natural disasters. Let’s hope it doesn’t give people in need of rescue heart attacks first.
“Montana is quickly becoming a hub for high-tech companies and entrepreneurs with a growing talent pool of skilled labor in the field of engineering, research and natural science,” said Hyundai VP and New Horizons Studio boss, Dr. John Suh.
“Bozeman is a thriving and economic micropolitan city. Nestled near dozens of off-road trails with more than 150 miles of terrain and mountain access for UMV testing – it’s the perfect fit for our new R&D Lab.”
NHS will add more than 50 full-time jobs on location over the next five years, many of which will be in the R&D space, targeting expertise in mechanical hardware, electrical and electronics engineering, plus materials and manufacturing.
The facility will measure anywhere between 12,000 and 15,000 sq. ft and it will be part of MSU’s 42-acre Innovation Campus development, which houses several technology and bio-tech businesses.
"We’re thrilled our close personal relationships, outstanding business climate, talented workforce, and quality of life are attracting international attention. Montana is open for business to the world,” said Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte.
