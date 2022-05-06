Hyundai Looking to Build Star Wars-Like Walking Robots at New R&D Lab in Montana

More on this:

1 Hyundai Will End Its Projects With Rimac Due to Its Involvement With Porsche

2 2023 Hyundai Kona Spotted While Testing, Gets Benchmarked With a VW T-Roc

3 CGI Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is No Prophecy, Still Compares Nicely to EV6, Ioniq 5, Model 3

4 New Hyundai Kona Has Such a Big Screen Inside That It Would Probably Make Mercedes Jealous

5 Hyundai Nexo Hydrogen Gas Detection Sensors May Fail, Recall Issued