Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6: Which Is the Best Electric Compact Crossover?

Let’s face it. The Koreans are leading the charge in the mass electric car market with the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both the EV6 and the Ioniq 5 compete in the electric compact crossover car segment, offering almost similar features to the market. But which of the two is best? Mat Watson had the chance to check out and drive both the 2022 Ioniq 5 and the EV6.

7 photos