Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6: Which Is the Best Electric Compact Crossover?

Let’s face it. The Koreans are leading the charge in the mass electric car market with the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both the EV6 and the Ioniq 5 compete in the electric compact crossover car segment, offering almost similar features to the market. But which of the two is best? Mat Watson had the chance to check out and drive both the 2022 Ioniq 5 and the EV6.
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is quite fascinating. It comes into the EV market with futuristic styling, a versatile interior, and advanced technology. It features the state-of-the-art 800-volt architecture that supports fast charging speeds, with an estimated drive range of between 240 and 300 miles (386 to 483 km).
It also features an all-electric powertrain that comes in two variants. The all-wheel-drive version makes 321 hp, while the rear-wheel-drive option has 226 hp.
The 2022 Kia EV6 is the manufacturer's pioneer all-electric vehicle. It comes with a unique futuristic exterior design, and a fascinating LED integrated rear spoiler. Like the Ioniq 5, it also features 800-volt architecture with two variations of batteries, all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive.
Compared to the Ioniq 5, you only get one 77kWh battery pack for the EV6, with a range that varies from 300 to 328 miles (483 to 525 km). The EV6’s power ranges between 170 hp and 305 hp.
Based on Mat’s review, the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s interior is much better than the Kia EV6 in terms of materials, design touches, and quality of trims. In the UK, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 starts at £37,000 while the Kia EV6 starts at £41,000. The Hyundai is a lot less expensive because you can get a smaller battery version. The Kia only comes with a large battery.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is more set up for comfort rather than handling. However, the suspension might thump over sharper bumps. It also comes with good natural brakes, unlike many electric vehicles.
The 2022 Kia EV6 drives pretty much like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but there’s one key difference. The suspension is a lot firmer, making it more responsive, sporty, and flatter in the bends. Unlike the Hyundai, it doesn’t get caught out by sharp bumps. Overall, Mat prefers the stability, handling, and performance of the EV6 over the Ioniq 5.
The Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 closely rival each other you could pick whichever one you like. However, Mat feels the Kia offers a little more. It has a slightly more expensive interior, it is better equipped, and slightly better to drive.
