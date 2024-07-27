Hyundai Ioniq 5 N's Special "N Grin Boost" Button Annihilated the BMW M4 Competition

As the endless debate about ICE cars vs. EVs goes on and on and on, here we are with another quarter-mile battle. This time, the new and much-praised 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N drag races the turbocharged 2024 BMW M4 Competition. While the more expensive M4 tries its hardest to beat the track-focused Ioniq 5 N, it just can't overcome its own shortcomings.

The M4 was 0.5 seconds slower, getting the checkered flag in 11.6 seconds at 123.8 mph or 199 kph. As for the entire U-drag race, the Hyundai finished in 33.2 seconds at 134.4 mph or 216 kph, and the BMW in 33.8 seconds at 133.3 mph or 214.5 kph.



The AWD 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is equipped with a dual electric motor setup that makes 601 hp with 568 lb-ft or 770 Nm or twist. However, press the N Grin Boost button, and you get 40 more hp (641 max) for up to 10 seconds.



While it's track-oriented, it isn't all that amazing for long road trips. The



On the other side of the ring, the BMW M4 Competition carries a 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged engine capable of developing 503 hp and 479 lb-ft or 649 Nm of torque. Its 8-speed automatic gearbox sends all those horses only to the rear wheels. It tips the scales at 3,786 lbs. or 1,717 kilograms. The base price is $83,195, but this model was $111,045.



Given the major power gap, the Bavarian sports car should not be ashamed of its results, but in fact, it should be proud of its performance. Also, remember that during the first try, the M4 was leading before the Hyundai activated its N Grin Boost feature.

Strictly numbers-crunching speaking, the BMW is more costly and much slower. At the same time, it does present the usual advantages of ICE vs. EV. The Ioniq's great price and performance make this a real headscratcher, so it all boils down to the driver's preferences.

On the other hand, maybe the $67,425 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe would be a more suitable price comparison. It definitely can't hold a candle to the Ioniq 5 N, with its 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder only having 386 hp on tap. But it can still hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, which makes it a great ride in and of itself.

The rules are slightly different here because it's an Edmunds U-drag race. First, both drivers sprint from a full stop down the usual 1/4-mile, but instead of just calling it quits after crossing the finish line, they make a U-turn and run back to the starting point.During the first race, they both launched at the same time, but a couple of seconds later, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N left a huge gap between them. However, after the U-turn, the BMW was ahead, but not for long. Thedriver pressed the NGB or N Grin Boost button, injecting 40 more horsepower into its veins. It was like a scene ripped out of "Fast & Furious," but without the typical nitro.After switching drivers for fairness and proceeding with the second and final race, the BMW was so far behind the Hyundai that it wasn't even funny. Of course, it lost again. So what happened?