Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Joins RN22e and N Vision 74 Rolling Labs for a Few Seconds of Awesome

Before releasing a new vehicle into the wild, every carmaker out there builds some prototypes to test the various technologies that’ll go into them, but also how they all work together. For Hyundai, these test mules are called rolling labs, and are of particular use for the company’s N performance brand.
For the internal combustion vehicles Hyundai N has been making these past few years, something called Racing Midship was used. That’s a series of test platforms meant to put through their paces everything that goes into performance vehicles.
As of this past summer, rolling labs for electric vehicles are used as well. There are at least two of them, called RN22e and N Vision 74, and they’ve both been visually detailed a bit in the 7-minute sneak peek video Hyundai released this week, and available below this text.
The RN22e is based on the E-GMP Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the one on which the Ioniq 5 and 6 are made. The N Vision 74 on the other hand is meant to test tech for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. This one was born from the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo concept shown in 2015, and could spawn an entirely new and possibly catchy generation of fuel cell vehicles.
The two rolling labs are joined for brief moments by the Ioniq 5 N, the upcoming performance crossover currently being cooked up by the South Koreans and heavily tested on the Nurburgring.
Although it’s a brief glimpse of the vehicle, and the camo patterns are still on, the expected 600 hp feel more real in these images than when the 5 N was spied doing the rounds of the famous German circuit alone.
“Hyundai N Brand is one of the fastest evolving high-performance brands in the world. All of our plans are on the right track to be carried out in line with our vision for electrification,” said in a statement Till Wartenberg, N Brand VP.
“The success story of rolling labs highlighted by RN22e is a perfect prelude to our N Brand’s very first battery electric production model, the IONIQ 5 N, coming soon.”
