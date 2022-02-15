Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets Analyzed by Sandy Munro's Team, Reveals Interesting Design Choices

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 has already been on the market for a few months now, and many have received delivery of their new cars. With that in mind, the Korean electric SUV still has secrets up its sleeves, as Sandy Munro and his team have discovered.
This time, they did not go for a full teardown of the Ioniq 5, as they had done with the Tesla Model S Plaid, but opted for an inspection on the lift. The explanation behind the decision is simple, as the vehicle in question is a press car, so it must be returned to its rightful owner.
Sandy Munro has already shared his view of the Ioniq 5, but this time we have a second video of it, where Munro's team covers suspension design, as well as an explanation of why some decisions were made. It is important to note that Hyundai has opted for a different design of the undercarriage of the Ioniq 5 when compared to what the specialists have seen on its siblings from Kia.
In the U.S., Hyundai's Ioniq 5 crossover was rated by the EPA to have a maximum range of 303 miles (488 kilometers) on a full charge for the long-range model in rear-wheel-drive trim. The standard range model, which only comes with rear-wheel-drive, has an estimated range of 220 miles (354 kilometers), while the long-range model with all-wheel-drive has an estimated maximum range of 256 miles (411 kilometers).
Its most impressive part is the 800-Volt electrical system, which is the first of its kind from a mass-market manufacturer. Every trim level can be ordered with all-wheel drive if the customer opts for the bigger battery pack.
In case you are curious, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 is capable of reaching a top speed of 115 miles per hour (185 kph). What is more important is the fact that the base model will start at $39,700 before incentives or tax rebates.
Sandy Munro has already shared his view of the Ioniq 5, but this time we have a second video of it, where Munro's team covers suspension design, as well as an explanation of why some decisions were made. It is important to note that Hyundai has opted for a different design of the undercarriage of the Ioniq 5 when compared to what the specialists have seen on its siblings from Kia.
In the U.S., Hyundai's Ioniq 5 crossover was rated by the EPA to have a maximum range of 303 miles (488 kilometers) on a full charge for the long-range model in rear-wheel-drive trim. The standard range model, which only comes with rear-wheel-drive, has an estimated range of 220 miles (354 kilometers), while the long-range model with all-wheel-drive has an estimated maximum range of 256 miles (411 kilometers).
Its most impressive part is the 800-Volt electrical system, which is the first of its kind from a mass-market manufacturer. Every trim level can be ordered with all-wheel drive if the customer opts for the bigger battery pack.
In case you are curious, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 is capable of reaching a top speed of 115 miles per hour (185 kph). What is more important is the fact that the base model will start at $39,700 before incentives or tax rebates.