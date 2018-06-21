Hyundai i30 N-Line Spied Doing Nurburgring Testing

The N-Line package makes the Hyundai i30 look how it should from the beginning: exciting. Unfortunately, you will have to pay extra to get the sporty look, but the Korean car is still cheaper than its German competitors.

Volkswagen and Ford, for example, offer R-Line and ST-Line kits across the range, including for models that don't have a real R or ST version. Hyundai's sister brand, Kia, has GT-Line packages.



Based on our experience, it's reasonable to expect the model in our spyshots to be called the "i30 N-Line." The body kit is pretty much identical to that of the hardcore, 275 horsepower hot hatch we saw going up against the Megane RS yesterday.



Black plastic is used throughout, but thanks to the sporty lines and red stripes, the result isn't similar to a crossover, which would also have plastic cladding in those areas. Some revisions will have to be made before production starts.



For example, the N badge can still be seen attached to the grille of the car, while the back bumper has one more exhaust cutout than is needed. In place of two muffler tips, the N-Line only needs one because it's probably powered by a 1.4-liter over even a 1-liter turbo.



The 140 HP , 242 Nm 1.4 T-GDI would be our prime pick with this kit. Of course, we could actually be looking at a warm hatch here, an i30 version of the



