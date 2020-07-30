Hyundai i30 N Facelift Spied Preparing for 2021 Fight With Golf GTI

ONE100, the Dubai Mansion With Custom Harley You Can’t Ride, Rolls and 599 GTO

Despite the FWD setup, we think hot hatchs are modern sports car, fun, affordable commuters. And this is one of the contenders for the segment crown, the 2021 Hyundai i30 N. 17 photos



Because most Americans discriminate against hatchbacks, Hyundai USA wasn't able to import the i30 N. However, in Europe and Australia, it proved the superior sports car when



The launch schedule released by the Korean automaker said the i30 N was going to be launched towards the end of this year. Nurburgring testing appears to be going as planned, with two prototypes being spotted today, the second sporting the Fastback body style. It doesn't look like a Mustang, but it's better than whatever shape the Civic hatch has.



The big news with the new i30 N is a gearbox. For many years, Hyundai has been promising a wet-clutch DCT , and it's finally going to be available. That means you can pretend to be a drag racing legend now without being consistent with your clutch work.



The DCT brings with it steering-wheel-mounted paddles, N Track Sense Shift with Launch Control, and an electric oil pump designed for abuse. The engine is also going to have an overboost function where torque from the 2-liter turbo goes up from 353 to 377 Nm (260 to 278 lb-ft) for 20 seconds just so you can win more races.



