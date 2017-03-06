Hyundai i30 Fastback Spied Again, Expect It In Showrooms in 2018

Hyundai
’s new i30
Wagon will be launched at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in hatchback form.
While that happens, the South Korean brand is working on the third body style of the compact range
, which will come after the hatch and the wagon. As spyshots
have revealed, it will be a fastback, which is currently undergoing testing.
Since the car is camouflaged at the moment, it will be tricky to guess what shape they have chosen for its rear, but the shots of its profile reveal that this is a fastback, eliminating the possibility of a sedan.
In the latter case, the rear overhang would have to be longer to prevent the trunk from appearing as if it were “cut” with a cleaver.
It is believed that Hyundai will reveal the third body style in the i30 range
at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, an event that will take place in the fall. The idea behind this addition to the portfolio is offering a sporty body style in the i30 family without compromising practicality through a coupe.
Hyundai
is expected to launch the i30 Fastback
on the market in 2018, but a specific release date is not yet available. We already know that it shares its platform with the other versions of the i30, so the engineers who are driving it are probably doing some last-minute checks and adjustments to have this variant behave as they intend.
Hyundai might offer the i30 Fastback on the American market as well, where it could be sold under the Elantra Fastback name. That decision has not been announced yet, but it is a possibility because this product might be one of the most attractive creations made by the South Korean automaker.
The i30 Fastback is part of Hyundai’s new range, which has been aesthetically redefined since Mr. Peter Schreyer joined the marque in 2006. Schreyer, the lead designer of the Hyundai-Kia Group, used to work for Audi, where his best-known contribution entered the market as the first-generation Audi TT.
Schreyer is currently one of the three presidents of the South Korean conglomerate, and the company has recruited Luck Donckerwolke, a former design director for the German group that owns Audi, in 2016.