Hyundai i20 N Supermini Hot Hatch Works on Its Aussie Accent, Launches From US$23,880

Unveiled more than a year ago, the Hyundai i20 N has finally made its way to Australia. Offered from AU$32,490 (equal to US$23,880), the right-hand drive variant of the supermini hot hatch has plenty of grunt to match the sporty looks and a host of comfort and technology features.
First things first: power comes from a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, with overboost function, which drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential.
Boasting 150 kW (204 ps / 201 hp) and 275 Nm (203 lb-ft) of torque, and 304 Nm (224 lb-ft) on overboost, the i20 N has a launch control function, and those holding the wheel can choose between six driving modes, including two custom ones that lets them individually map the engine response, feel, rev matching, stability control, and exhaust noise.
Reinforced chassis, stiffer suspension, and upgraded brakes over the regular i20 models, together with the 215/40 Pirelli P Zero tires wrapped around the 18-inch alloys, further enhance the naughty nature of the car. New front and rear bumpers, side skirts, diffuser, wing, chin spoiler, red accents, and other stuff help set it apart from a visual standpoint.
Black sports cloth upholstery decorates the cabin, which features front seats with extra side bolstering, leather-wrapped steering wheel with N buttons and Performance Blue highlights, 10.25-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, smart key with push-button start, and so on.
In terms of safety, the Hyundai’s Ford Fiesta ST rival has lane keeping assist, blind spot collision warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision warning, lane following assist, driver attention warning, high-beam assist, intelligent speed limit assist, and rear occupant alert.
Options include the premium paint finish for AU$495 (US$364), and two-tone design for AU$1,000 (US$735). These are all manufacturer’s list prices, and they exclude delivery and on-road costs.
