Hyundai i20 N Line Is All About Sporty Looks, Tame Powertrains

Automakers that have tried to conquer Europe’s highly competitive subcompact segment faced many challenges, and Hyundai knows that very well. But the relentless strategy of ever expanding its scopes is in full swing, and now it is time to add another chapter in the N Line book. The i20 N Line arrives to help the standard version secure its place on the market, adding sporty-flavored exterior and interior features. And not a single more hp.

9 photos