Hyundai i20 N Line Is All About Sporty Looks, Tame Powertrains

Automakers that have tried to conquer Europe’s highly competitive subcompact segment faced many challenges, and Hyundai knows that very well. But the relentless strategy of ever expanding its scopes is in full swing, and now it is time to add another chapter in the N Line book. The i20 N Line arrives to help the standard version secure its place on the market, adding sporty-flavored exterior and interior features. And not a single more hp.
We already know the drill – carmakers are offering as many alternatives possible to every single model. As such, if it’s not going to be a dynamic-flavored version, they are going for the crossover looks. Or, sometimes, they do both. Hyundai has been pushing the pedal on the N Line models as of late, so there’s really no surprise in seeing the all-new i20 dressed up in the attire as well.
The newly introduced “performance-oriented design cues” include a modified front bumper (with a grey accent dash), a blacked-out checkered “cascading” corporate grille with N Line badge, as well as a refreshed rear bumper that also includes twin exhaust tips. And you can have those will all 84 ps of the base model!
Anyways, some nice body shades - Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Polar White (with optional Phantom Black roof for the trendy two-tone look) and Brass – are also on the menu, alongside a fresh set of 17-inch alloys. That is all for the exterior, whereas the cockpit receives N-badged sportier seats with red stitching, a specific N steering wheel, and N transmission lever with red accents.
Hyundai will send the new i20 N Line to European dealerships starting next spring in two powertrain configurations. The base model has just 84 ps (1.2-liter MPI gasoline engine), while the one-liter T-GDI delivers a little more oomph at 100 or 120 ps.
These two versions actually get a few refinements in terms of suspension feel, engine response, and the exhaust sound (standard on the top version). They can also be specified with a 48-volt mild hybrid system in combination with the company’s Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).
The newly introduced “performance-oriented design cues” include a modified front bumper (with a grey accent dash), a blacked-out checkered “cascading” corporate grille with N Line badge, as well as a refreshed rear bumper that also includes twin exhaust tips. And you can have those will all 84 ps of the base model!
Anyways, some nice body shades - Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Polar White (with optional Phantom Black roof for the trendy two-tone look) and Brass – are also on the menu, alongside a fresh set of 17-inch alloys. That is all for the exterior, whereas the cockpit receives N-badged sportier seats with red stitching, a specific N steering wheel, and N transmission lever with red accents.
Hyundai will send the new i20 N Line to European dealerships starting next spring in two powertrain configurations. The base model has just 84 ps (1.2-liter MPI gasoline engine), while the one-liter T-GDI delivers a little more oomph at 100 or 120 ps.
These two versions actually get a few refinements in terms of suspension feel, engine response, and the exhaust sound (standard on the top version). They can also be specified with a 48-volt mild hybrid system in combination with the company’s Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).