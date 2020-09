Hyundai i20 N Line Is All About Sporty Looks, Tame Powertrains

We already know the drill – carmakers are offering as many alternatives possible to every single model. As such, if it’s not going to be a dynamic-flavored version, they are going for the crossover looks. Or, sometimes, they do both. Hyundai has been pushing the pedal on the N Line models as of late, so there’s really no surprise in seeing the all-new i20 dressed up in the attire as well.The newly introduced “performance-oriented design cues” include a modified front bumper (with a grey accent dash), a blacked-out checkered “cascading” corporate grille with N Line badge, as well as a refreshed rear bumper that also includes twin exhaust tips. And you can have those will all 84 ps of the base model!Anyways, some nice body shades - Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Polar White (with optional Phantom Black roof for the trendy two-tone look) and Brass – are also on the menu, alongside a fresh set of 17-inch alloys. That is all for the exterior, whereas the cockpit receives N-badged sportier seats with red stitching, a specific N steering wheel, and N transmission lever with red accents.Hyundai will send the new i20 N Line to European dealerships starting next spring in two powertrain configurations . The base model has just 84 ps (1.2-liter MPI gasoline engine), while the one-liter T-GDI delivers a little more oomph at 100 or 120 ps.These two versions actually get a few refinements in terms of suspension feel, engine response, and the exhaust sound (standard on the top version). They can also be specified with a 48-volt mild hybrid system in combination with the company’s Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).